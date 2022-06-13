'Rooted and Growing' campaign has $100,000 goal

St. Paul High School’s Rooted and Growing fundraising campaign — celebrating 10 years of ministry in the community — is well underway and the school is still seeking donations until it reaches its goal of $100,000 by the end of 2022.

“For 10 years, St. Paul High School has been digging roots into our community as an option for Christian secondary celebration,” said Principal Andy Sherrill. “Throughout that time, we have experienced consistent growth and continue to see the need for a Lutheran high school in our area. As we celebrate this milestone, we thank God for his gifts over the past 10 years and are excited about the future he has for this school.

“Beginning this spring, we have a need for immediate expansion of our building, as well as long-term planning for our future. Our goal through this campaign is to raise $100,000 to support renovations and repairs to welcome the largest enrollment in our school’s history and provide for consulting and development of future site plans.”

There are several ways to make a contribution: mail your donation to 4337 Showplace Drive, Farmington, 63640; call 573-756-1099; or contribute digitally on the school's Facebook page by following the links.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-783-9667 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.