Ruble says increase in quarantines led to new schedule for Farmington Schools

Farmington School District Superintendent Matt Ruble says a jump in quarantines and positive COVID-19 cases led to the decision to switch to a hybrid schedule for the rest of the calendar year.

The school board approved the new schedule Tuesday night. On Thursday, he explained why they adopted the change in light of the increase of coronavirus cases.

“We knew going in that this school year would be difficult and all in all, we have had a very good year so far considering everything that we have been faced with,” Ruble told the Daily Journal. “The changing of the school calendar was a difficult recommendation to make and one that we did not take lightly. Our goal is always to provide a safe and welcoming place for our students to learn and grow.

“Unfortunately within the past two weeks we have seen both positive cases and quarantines spike for students and staff throughout the district. This has grown to the point where we have been forced to quarantine more students in the past two weeks than in the entire first two months of school combined. We were at a point where we didn't have sufficient staff available to cover classrooms and if absences continued at the current rate, we would be forced to shut down district-wide, which we want to avoid.”