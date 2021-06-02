S&T's Combat Robotics team earns second at regional event

Missouri University of Science and Technology's Combat Robotics Design Team recently earned second place at BotsKC, an industry-driven robotic fighting competition that was held in late April in Pleasant Valley.
One team member was Christopher England of Farmington, a junior majoring in nuclear engineering.
In addition to earning second place overall out of 26 teams, S&T's team earned third in robot battles and first in engineering documentation. This was the team's first-ever robot build and first year taking part in a competition - the team was formed in the spring of 2020.
S&T's robot, named Ankle Grinder, competed in the 15-pound division at BotsKC. During the competition, the S&T robot went through several rounds of fighting-style competitions against other teams' robots.
The BotsKC competition paired Kansas City-area manufacturers and students to design, build and battle robots in gladiator-style contests while teaching science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills and aiming to building a larger STEM workforce. For more information about the competition, visit botskc.org.
The Combat Robotics Design Team is one of the 19 student-run teams in Missouri S&T's Student Design and Experiential Learning Center (SDELC).
The SDELC, housed in the Kummer Student Design Center, provides teams with computer design laboratories, a manufacturing shop, office space and logistical support. Design teams mirror small start-up companies that plan large-scale projects, organize into departments, raise funds, communicate their ideas and solve open-ended design challenges. Almost every team competes annually at an event against other collegiate teams from around the country and the world.
For more information about the teams, visit design.mst.edu.