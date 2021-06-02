S&T's Combat Robotics team earns second at regional event

Missouri University of Science and Technology's Combat Robotics Design Team recently earned second place at BotsKC, an industry-driven robotic fighting competition that was held in late April in Pleasant Valley.

One team member was Christopher England of Farmington, a junior majoring in nuclear engineering.

In addition to earning second place overall out of 26 teams, S&T's team earned third in robot battles and first in engineering documentation. This was the team's first-ever robot build and first year taking part in a competition - the team was formed in the spring of 2020.

S&T's robot, named Ankle Grinder, competed in the 15-pound division at BotsKC. During the competition, the S&T robot went through several rounds of fighting-style competitions against other teams' robots.

The BotsKC competition paired Kansas City-area manufacturers and students to design, build and battle robots in gladiator-style contests while teaching science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills and aiming to building a larger STEM workforce. For more information about the competition, visit botskc.org.