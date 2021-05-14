Sago named March's featured student at UniTec

UniTec Career Center's Student of the Month for March 2021 is Cooper Sago, a North County High School senior who is pursuing studies in graphic design.

Sago’s post-graduation plans include completing his associate of applied science degree in graphic design at Mineral Area College.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“UniTec has been one of the most influential things in my life. I’ve gone through my entire school career not knowing what direction I would be taking career wise,” Sago said. “When I came to graphic design, I immediately knew that this was it. This is what I feel passionate about and want to do as a career and throughout my life.”

UniTec instructor Corey Warner praised Sago.

“All the work Cooper has submitted is outstanding. He has a keen ability to retain a working knowledge of the programs,” he said. “He also demonstrates a high level of thought and conceptualization during the design process. Cooper’s attendance is outstanding here at UniTec and he is growing as a class leader.”

For more information on the graphic arts program at UniTec, check out the UniTec website or call 573-431-3300.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.