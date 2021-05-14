Sago named March's featured student at UniTec

UniTec Career Center's Student of the Month for March 2021 is Cooper Sago, a North County High School senior who is pursuing studies in graphic design.
Sago’s post-graduation plans include completing his associate of applied science degree in graphic design at Mineral Area College.
“UniTec has been one of the most influential things in my life. I’ve gone through my entire school career not knowing what direction I would be taking career wise,” Sago said. “When I came to graphic design, I immediately knew that this was it. This is what I feel passionate about and want to do as a career and throughout my life.”
UniTec instructor Corey Warner praised Sago.
“All the work Cooper has submitted is outstanding. He has a keen ability to retain a working knowledge of the programs,” he said. “He also demonstrates a high level of thought and conceptualization during the design process. Cooper’s attendance is outstanding here at UniTec and he is growing as a class leader.”
For more information on the graphic arts program at UniTec, check out the UniTec website or call 573-431-3300.