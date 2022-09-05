School board discusses needs

The Bismarck Board of Education met Aug. 25 to approve a new tax rate, as well as discuss items pertinent to the school district.

Before the regular monthly meeting in a tax rate hearing, the board heard from Superintendent Michael Silvey on the new rate. With numbers verified by the State Auditor’s Office, the district’s assessed valuation increased by more than $2 million, giving the district a total assessed valuation of $34,983,067.

The new tax rate is figured up by two different items. The first item considered is an adjustment of either an increase or decrease of the state assessed railroad utilities revenue. Compared to last year, Silvey said the first item did not change.

The second items looked at when figuring out the tax rate is the changes to the tax rate based on the movement of local assessed valuation, and whether it increased or decreased. Silvey said this year the assessed valuation went up.

“So my recommendation for this year is going to be in Fund 1, 3.3885%,” said Silvey. “And then in debt services, I’m going to recommend we keep the same as last year, which was 0.84%.”

This will set the new rate at 4.2285%, which was approved during the regular monthly meeting.

The board also discussed the approval of a prepayment resolution of the General Obligation Refunding Bonds from the 2015 series. Silvey told the board the district is in a good place to where the district can pay on the bonds the district had previously received.

According to Silvey, the district is looking at paying $335,000, which will save the district more than $20,000 in interest. In doing this, Silvey said, it allowed the district to keep the debt services rate at the previous year’s rate.

The board of education approved the prepayment.

The board also approved the adoption of the District Special Education Local Compliance Plan for the current school year. A total of three different options were available, but the one Silvey suggested was Plan A, the model compliance plan made available by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). By choosing Plan A, Silvey explained the district knows they are in compliance.

“We’re doing things DESE expects us to do. If we had a reason to do an amendment or to create our own place, we could look at that, but we feel their plan is better than sufficient.”

Members also heard about equipment the kitchen staff are needing, including appliances and supplies. According to the kitchen staff, there were three or four items seriously needed. The kitchen had a range with 10 open burners, but only half of those burners are currently working. Staff thought it would be cheaper to buy a new range rather than to attempt to fix it due to the age and difficulty of finding equipment.

The second item approved by the board to be purchased is a convection oven. The staff has two, but one is no longer working, and like the range, it would more than likely cost more to fix it than to replace.

The kitchen staff also need a new milk cooler, as one of the two had completely gone out since the compressor went out. The board approved the request for a cooler.

The last item the board approved of was a mixer. The kitchen’s previous mixer is no longer working, and the kitchen staff have been mixing everything by hand. While the staff said they can get by without the mixer, the board still approved of the purchase to help assist the kitchen staff.

The money used for the purchase of equipment came from a surplus of $19,000 due to the money the district was spending in food service and what money the district was being reimbursed due to free meals.

The board then heard about four heating units being down. Three of the six units in the gym are down, as well as one by the special education director's office. It will take anywhere from six to eight months for the units to arrive and be installed.

In other news, the board also:

• Approved of the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Place (SRCSP) for the 2022-2023 school year. Silvey explained this picks up from where the district had been at last year, and had no major changes.

• Approved the re-adoption of policy 0342. By law, the district has to re-adopt the policy every two years, but Silvey suggested it to be good practice to do so every year.

• Tabled the discussion of replacing a water heate. The suggestion was to either get a 50 gallon water heater, or to go through with a tankless heater and utilize a water softener for the tankless heater. Some of the questions the board asked included the lifespans of both, cost of installation, and whether or not the tank is a commercial grade.

• Heard from Elementary Principal, Katie Martinez, about an upcoming afterschool tutoring session. Students will mainly be selected by teachers to better help the students with items they may not be understanding. Parents will also be able to request, but must explain why the student will need to stay.