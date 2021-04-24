School board hears career prep plans

Dr. Brian Reeves, college and career advisor at Farmington High School, spoke about career preparation for students at the Farmington Board of Education meeting held in March in Truman Auditorium.
“We have a Career Advisory Committee at the high school where we have several community partners that come in and meet once a semester,” he said. “[We] get their input on what we need to do to improve getting our kids ready for the workplace after they graduate from Farmington High School.”
According to Reeves, at the November meeting several committee members recommended that the school should bring in human resources directors representing major employers in the Mineral Area to give the students vocational advice.
“After talking with some community members — and most notably Candy Hente, who’s the regional chamber director — we came up with the idea of inviting [human resource directors] and business leaders to come in to Black Knight TV Studios and Mindy Southern and the folks who work at BKTV record them.”
Questions asked the business leaders included what they look for when hiring an employee, what the word "professionalism" means to them personally, the employability skills they most value, the five most important characteristics of a good employee, the biggest mistakes people make in job interviews, and what interview tips they could share with the high school students.
“What we’re planning on doing with this — and many of these have already been recorded — is to put these on the BKTV YouTube Channel, so that the chamber can access that and our students can access that," Reeves said. "When we are doing career training with our students, instead of a high school teacher saying, ‘This is what you need to know to be ready for the workplace,’ the people who will actually be hiring you — this is what they’re saying that you’re going to be needing to do.
“We really appreciate the partnership that the chamber has made in doing this, and business leaders taking some time to record them on Mondays in January, February and March. These are the kinds of initiatives where we can partner with the community and the chamber to help make our students better prepared for the workforce.”
