School board OKs trips, discusses upcoming year

Samples said the transportation department was honored, because more than 90% of the vehicle fleet received a first-time pass rating on the safety inspection, and 100% has now passed inspections.

He said the transportation department also conducted a mandatory eight hours of safety training, led by the St. Francois County Ambulance, Transportation Director David Finley and Mechanic Ed Pryor. Finley and Pryor attended specialized safety training over the summer.

Assistant Superintendent Brandon Gregory reported construction in the middle and high school buildings proceeded at a good pace, and one administrator in particular is looking forward to the air conditioning. Gregory said UniTec Director Jeff Cauley has applied for a Department of Elementary and Secondary Education matching-funds grant and is hoping to build an annex on their building.

Bockman, during the superintendent’s report, said she has completed the ESSR application for $6.7 million over the next three years, 80% of which would be funneled to staff and faculty, and 20% to be spent on programs and learning supports for students.