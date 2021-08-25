School board OKs trips, discusses upcoming year

North County’s school board members held a brief meeting last week, just a few days before the beginning of school, to hold a public hearing on the tax rate, approve student trips for the upcoming year and review a summer spent largely on construction.
The board approved the district’s property tax rates which are so many cents per $100 assessed valuation and account for a significant portion of a school district’s budget. North County's general fund tax rate is proposed to be $3.1121, while the debt service tax rate is proposed to be $4.4258. No one expressed an opinion about the proposals during the public hearing held before the main meeting.
Board member David Mallow asked, given the recent growth spurt in the real estate market, would the tax revenue possibly exceed projections?
Business Services Director David Schoenbeck said the rate tends to gradually increase until another reassessment is done, usually wavering 1-2% for a year. “But this one's a little more significant, based on that reassessment,” he said.
Superintendent Katie Bockman presented a list of trips that students in cheerleading and fine arts programs plan to take this school year.
“What you have are proposals from our fine arts groups, and our cheer groups, and it’s just informational, so you know they are planning on attending events. We present this every year, they're just getting ahead of the game before school starts. The Orlando trip was postponed due to the (COVID-19) situation last year.”
The board also reviewed and approved the district’s goals.
“Our goals don't change very much, but we will still go over them,” Bockman said. “We want to get messages out, make sure that our messages are clear and conveyed to our community, our parents and our students, and also our staff. So everyone knows where we are, where we're going.”
She said the goals include recruiting and retaining highly qualified staff, maintaining a fiscally responsible budget, revising curriculum to meet six requirements, updating and improving district facilities and improving communication efficiency and effectiveness.
Assistant Superintendent Jason Samples reported faculty and staff have been working on professional development activities centered on helping students who are dealing with trauma from the previous school year, which was riddled by uncertainty due to the pandemic, as well as stress along any other life issues they might be facing.
The elementary and intermediate school levels received a lot of positive feedback from the buildings’ respective open houses. At Parkside Elementary, Samples said, the maintenance department has done a great job juggling district needs with construction needs. The Intermediate School has five new certified staff members and three new classified staff members joining the team this year.
Samples said the transportation department was honored, because more than 90% of the vehicle fleet received a first-time pass rating on the safety inspection, and 100% has now passed inspections.
He said the transportation department also conducted a mandatory eight hours of safety training, led by the St. Francois County Ambulance, Transportation Director David Finley and Mechanic Ed Pryor. Finley and Pryor attended specialized safety training over the summer.
Assistant Superintendent Brandon Gregory reported construction in the middle and high school buildings proceeded at a good pace, and one administrator in particular is looking forward to the air conditioning. Gregory said UniTec Director Jeff Cauley has applied for a Department of Elementary and Secondary Education matching-funds grant and is hoping to build an annex on their building.
Bockman, during the superintendent’s report, said she has completed the ESSR application for $6.7 million over the next three years, 80% of which would be funneled to staff and faculty, and 20% to be spent on programs and learning supports for students.
“When you hear about trauma-informed education for teachers, we’re going to be doing a lot of professional development that deals with the emotional part of education,” Bockman said. “We recognize that’s crucial to our teachers and our students, so we’ll be working on our curriculum, tutoring, doing interventions in the classroom, and offering before- and after-school help to get kids back where they need to be, and hopefully beyond.”
In other board news:
- Bockman shared the district handbooks with board members, in case they’re asked questions by constituents.
- Board members were given a link to curriculum taught by physical education and health teachers in each building. At last month’s meeting, a board member had asked about how sex education is handled at North County.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.