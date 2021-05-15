School district's health, wellness needs assessed

The Farmington R-7 School District’s Health and Wellness Committee met late last month at the Dayse Baker Learning Center under the direction of Associate Superintendent Dr. Ashley Krause.
The Health and Wellness Committee is composed of members of the community, including administrative staff and instructors of Farmington schools, along with healthcare workers and counselors from several organizations.
“It was formed because of state mandate, we need to have a wellness policy,” Krause said. “We have to have three meetings a year. We have to have certain people on it. We have a committee that is much larger than most school districts have, which is a great thing.”
The health and wellness policy is driven by the WSCC model which stands for "Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child." According to Krause, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is promoting the program and Farmington is "helping to lead that push."
“We have an opportunity within this district to do statewide and nationwide webinars,” she said. “We will have six different webinars which Farmington will be leading. The push is to get to superintendents, wellness policy coordinators, nurses and health officials to make sure that Missouri becomes a ‘WSCC’ state.”
Krause listed some of the improvements made by the school district over the past year to improve student health.
“We had brand new nurses come in and we added a nurse,” she said. “We had an additional health teacher added — that came from this committee. We have the community and school anonymous tip line where you can report threats and risks.”
Components of the Health and Wellness Committee through the WSCC Program include health education; physical education and physical activity; nutrition environment and services; health services; counseling, psychological and social services; social and emotional climate; physical environment; employee wellness; family engagement; and community involvement.
During the meeting, the attendees broke up into small groups to discuss the strengths and weaknesses of the Farmington R-7 School District and suggested possible solutions to problems found within the district.
The groups identified several areas needing improvement that included a lack of diversity training for students, improperly rewarding students with foods high in sugar content, and the need for data collection to identify students with emotional and mental issues. Additional needs that were identified included helping students in setting goals and setting clear behavior expectations for students district-wide.
