School food service gears up for fall

An old maxim attributed to Napoleon Bonaparte is the quote “An army marches on its stomach.”
A similar thought might be applied to an entity like the Farmington School District, “A school learns on its stomach.” Just as the Quartermaster Corps in the Army keeps soldiers fed to defend our country, the school district's food service keeps students fed so they can learn how to be good citizens.
Starting her fifth year at Farmington, Food Service Manager Erin Crites generals a staff of 58 employees whose sole duties are to keep students properly fed in all of the district’s eight schools. They typically serve about 1,500 students for breakfast and 2,500 students for lunch per school day based upon five different programs: the School Breakfast Program, the National School Lunch Program, the Special Milk Program, the Afterschool Program and Summer School Program.
“I’m always filling out applications for our programs,” she said. “We have to put claims in every month for funding. I do get audited for all that stuff, checks and balances. Every three years I get an audit from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) for each different program. I went through that once, which is time consuming and a lot of paperwork.”
Eight managers, one at each school, report to Crites. Every day is very busy and has different challenges.
“It’s hard to say what a typical day is, because usually during the school year a typical day requires a lot of phone calls and maybe a lot of me running here or there, getting something we forgot, or didn’t get ordered or shifting food around,” she said. “A lot of my job is coming up with menus, ordering the food, making sure we’re within the criteria of the National School Lunch Program or Breakfast Program.
"I have a lot of paperwork I have to fill out. We have more guidelines to follow than people realize. We have to serve certain foods for breakfast and certain foods for lunch.”
Crites goes through the complicated task of putting together menus that fulfill the federal government’s requirements.
“For breakfast, we have to serve a certain grain, a cup of fruit and milk,” she said. “We have to give that to every kid. That is what a meal consists of and what we get reimbursed off of. At lunch we have to serve a meat, a grain, a vegetable, a fruit and a milk.
Just knowing what vegetables to serve takes an exquisite balancing or juggling act to keep straight.
“You have to have a red-orange, a green, a legume, and a starch,” Crites said. “We have to serve those once a week. It gets hard sometimes to put everything on a menu that they are going to love. You also have to look at calories, fat, sodium, all within a certain criteria as well. Sugar is a criteria, but everything we have pretty much doesn’t have any sugar in it. All our fruits and stuff, there’s no sugar in them.
"That all plays into what you put in your menu. Sometimes they’re like ‘I don’t like that.’ Sorry, we have to feed it to you. You don’t have to eat it, at least try it. There are some things that kids just don’t like to eat. Unfortunately, with the National School Lunch Program, we have to put certain foods on the tray to meet our guidelines so we can get our money.”
Free lunches
Like everything “free,” especially when the government is involved, things can get complicated.
“People think we get free lunches, so it’s all paid for by the government,” Crites said. “It’s not. The school does pick up some of those costs. A lot of our job is trying to get people to fill out free or reduced lunch applications. A lot of people think that it is just to get free lunches. That is the big reason, but besides that it also helps fund so many different programs.
"It helps fund special services and a special milk program for our preschool students where they get a free milk with whatever snack parents send in. It helps our intervention services. It helps fund support for math, reading and writing through Title I. It helps Parents as Teachers and it also helps some high school students get free ACT tests. Without that funding, we’re not able to give those services to our district.”
Gone are the days when students might get mocked for receiving free lunches by students who paid for theirs. Crites says the program is totally confidential.
“Sometimes people think we’re sharing that information with other entities, but we’re not,” she said. “It gets in the computer. Nobody else sees it. It doesn’t get shared with any other parents, any other staff. Even the kids don’t know. That’s a misconception. People think kids know that this kid is free and this kid over here is not.”
The pipeline
Receiving all the necessary food to feed the district takes advance planning. Unlike the average family going to the grocery store once a week, Crites has her staff work a month ahead on ordering their supplies.
“Once a month, we do a big food order that comes to this building,” she said. “Before my staff left for May, they had to give me their order for August and September, because August is kind of short. That order is coming in next week. So we have to plan usually a month in advance.
"When they come back in September, they are handing me their October order and within a couple of weeks, I will need that order. We have to place that to come in early September, so we can have that order for October. We’re always thinking a month or two in advance of what the month actually is, it’s a lot of planning. It’s not like we have this menu and we’ll try to figure it out.”
Crites explained that milk is delivered twice a week and bread once a week to each school. Once a week frozen orders are delivered to each school. The deliveries are by contractors who bid on the foodstuffs for the entire year.
“Every school year, usually around March, is when I start getting what I think I’m going to use for the next school year,” she said. “I put the bids out there for people to bid on. We usually bid out our food items, non-food items, bread and milk. I give them a month or so to look at them and send them back to me by a certain date.
Once a month, a truck contracted through DESE also makes a delivery.
“Not only do we get the distributor that comes in once a month, at some point we’ll get a truck from the government which is based on Title money and also based on our lunch trays,” she said. “Whatever we sell or give out during the school year is based on how much money we get from the government to get free government food, which is chicken, vegetables and some fruits. I have to plan that out too — what we are going to use — and try to use our money the best way I can to get the most we can out of it.”
Surprises
With the size of the district, Crites noted that chaotic conditions are sometimes created when they have to make changes on the fly.
“You have instances where the sewage backed up one time and you have to close down the dish area — you can’t use it,” she said. “The dish machine goes down and you have to go to paper instead of the trays and that’s a big ordeal if you’re having chili that day. You can’t use chili that day, so you have to change the meals. Somebody gets hurt and I have to go check that out and try to fill in or help out.
“Sometimes people throw in field trips at the last minute. They think we have an abundance of food always on hand. They think we have a supermarket back there that is a free-for-all. There’s planning that goes into that, we need to know that in advance.”
What the kids eat
Crites is fascinated by how the taste and types of food kids eat change as they advance from preschool to high school.
“The kindergarteners only like certain foods, like chicken fingers and pizza and that’s about it,” she said. “You try to put some of that stuff on there more often to make sure they’ll eat. We have some good teachers there who try to make sure they try everything at least once because they don’t know what they like.”
Students do eventually graduate from cheese pizzas, chicken nuggets and spaghetti. As taste buds change, Crites said students move on to foods like grilled cheese sandwiches, chicken alfredo, and other dishes they wouldn’t eat before.
“You get to middle school,” she said. “For some reason they like salads once they get to fifth grade. They sell all these salads at the beginning of the school year.
"They go through this spurt of all these kids wanting to eat salads — who would have thought? Then they like more Chinese-type food. We have a cheeseburger-type meatloaf. When you get to high school, they think they need to eat all the fancy food like in the restaurants — like sushi and stuff like that.”
The staff
According to Crites, food service workers are a unique crew. They are content to be off during most of summer break
“They only work through June,” she said. “Not everybody works, not everybody wants to work. A lot of these ladies that choose this profession choose it because it works well for their children. Some of them like to have their summers off. I get maybe 20 that will work summer school, then after that, they enjoy their month-and-a-half off before school starts.
“My ladies do this not only because of the hours they work, but they love the students. They’re one of the first faces they see besides the bus drivers. They can see already if they are going to have a good day or bad day. Sometimes the students just coming in and seeing them helps the student come out of their funk.”
Of course, to fix breakfast, some of the staff start early in the day.
“Typically a manager is there at 6:30-7 a.m.," Crites said. "We serve breakfast about 7:15-7:20. They usually leave between 1-2 p.m. Then you have a whole span of different people come in different shifts during that time to work all different hours.
Crites noted that the number of staff varies in each building according to its needs.
“At the high school, we have 16 people work there. They have six different food lines — a salad bar, deli station, Mexican, Italian, main fare and chuckwagon. We also have an a la carte line that we have to have ready, too.”
And just because school is closed in times of inclement weather, not all the staff gets to enjoy a vacation day.
“If we are closed for snow, that affects a lot of things," Crites said. "Sometimes my ladies do have to go in and put food away. If it’s been several days and they have meat setting out and they were going to cook it on this day. They have to go in and at least cook the meat up to save it. I may have a delivery come that day. They still come. I have to go around and make sure they open those doors for them to come in and deliver that food."
Cutting waste
Keeping a close eye on food waste, Crites has put in place ways to cut down on food being thrown away. She said it's not always easy having to follow the demands of the food program guidelines.
“With breakfast, I think we have to have too much fruit,” she said. “We try to do a grain, a banana or apple. We serve a juice and a milk. To me, that’s just a lot of food for people to eat in the morning, especially little kids, so you do see a lot of waste.
“What we’ve done in the past is to have that pre-aportioned fruit in the morning, too. If the kids don’t eat it, we typically put it on a share table. So, throughout the morning when kids get hungry, they are allowed to come down and get something off that share table.
"We didn’t do that last year because of COVID, but we’re talking about starting that up again this year, it helps with waste and it helps with kids that are hungry that maybe got to school later. Sometimes the bus drivers will put it on their bus. When kids get off the bus, they can grab some fruit out of there and take it home.”
COVID-19 virus
As with everything else, Crites stated that the COVID virus created massive chaos with the food service program last year.
“With COVID, we ran our summer school program all last year,” she said. “The initial closing was stressful. Everybody was walking into the unknown, but we wanted to feed students. I’m on a Facebook group with other districts and seeing what they were thinking about doing and everybody talking together and coming up with a common game plan. But, then sometimes that game plan goes out the door and we had to readjust.
“My managers said that was more stressful than working a normal school year, even though it didn’t seem like they were working quite as hard, but they were. Getting meals together every day, trying to see how many we need, delivering those meals out. Since we were delivering, we had to get the delivery stuff ready. We already had food we were going to serve meals, so trying to figure out how to use the food that we had and trying to send it out.
"We started out sending stuff out hot, but we quickly figured out it’s not a good idea. We started sending out frozen food and sending cooking instructions. Then you had to deal with people starting to feel sick. They had the sniffles. You used to think, 'no big deal,' now it was maybe we shouldn’t have you here and people being scared. It was hard to juggle.”
The school district used a lot of prepacked food this year, especially for breakfast, something that Crites said cost a little bit extra. They also made changes in the cafeteria line, which sometimes resulted in a slowdown.
“Usually, we let students come in during the school year and pick up their own milk,” she said. “We didn’t let them pick up their silverware. We had mainly my ladies putting everything on the tray instead of the students touching everything.”
Supply chain
The disruption in the supply chain has created headaches for Crites, too. They sometimes ordered certain foods but don’t receive them.
“A couple of the favorite food items, like the mini-chicken tacos, we can no longer get because of food supply issues,” she said. “We did deal with that quite a bit this year. We would want to get certain items and then we couldn’t get it in. Then we have to adjust our menu. People don’t like when we adjust our menu. I know my kids are picky. You don’t always know until they come and we didn’t get something, they don’t usually tell you ahead of time.”
Crites supplied statistics on the number of several popular food items consumed during a normal year’s time: Crispitos - 25,128; mini corn dogs - 52,480; Peanut Butter and Jelly Uncrustables - 45,480; and milk cartons - 491,475.
“I feel like every year has been different," she said. "I’ve not had a normal year since I’ve been here. I do think people take it for granted. You’re serving food to kids. There’s much more to it than just throwing food out there.”
