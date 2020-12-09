School gives out recognitions

Bismarck Elementary School Counselor Ashley Deason is seeing the effect that the pandemic is having on her students.

“I will say that we all are in kind of unprecedented times with COVID,” she said. “And sometimes people think that it's not affecting the kids, because they're not watching the news or anything like that. But I will say in all of these small groups, it comes up a lot.”

Deason is referring to the small groups that she created for students this year, her first year at the school. She gave the Bismarck Board of Education members an update during her Guidance Report at the November meeting.

She said she’s had an overwhelming response to the groups: one for loss and grief, one for anger, one for anxiety, and changing families, which encompasses divorce.

“We do have students that have lost a loved one due to COVID,” Deason said. “A lot of students are angry about it because their whole world is turned upside down. And we have a lot of students that worry about a loved one getting sick.”

She has helped to equip the teachers as well, by leading professional development sessions about trauma and how the pandemic is affecting the students.

Outside help is also sometimes necessary, Deason said.