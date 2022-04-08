School offering range of diplomas

As part of the evolution of its curriculum to better assist graduating students going into all fields of employment, the Farmington School District will be offering different types of diplomas for graduating seniors, starting with the class of 2026.

There will still be a standard diploma as in the past, however, there will be an available Latin Honors endorsement, Advanced Career endorsement and Advanced College endorsement.

College and Career Advisor Dr. Brian Reeves said it’s a part of highlighting career pathways aside from college preparation.

“What we are trying to do is figure out a way to emphasize the fact that the career-ready as well as college-ready are really valuable ways for a student to pursue while they are in high school,” he said. “We have a new counselor this year — Stephanie Waller — who had been working in a career tech high school in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. In brainstorming with Stephanie and Jennifer Morrison and Dr. Jamie LaMonds, she was talking about what they had in South Dakota. They had differentiated diplomas.”

Briefly explaining the paths involved in the different endorsements, Reeves said, “One is just getting out of high school, a conventional high school diploma. There will be a diploma that is career oriented where you take some career or technical class all four years of high school and do a lengthier internship than you do with Latin Honors. You get more real work experience. Then there’s a college pathway which is primarily that you’re doing all four academic cores for all four years. Theoretically, you could earn all of them. We may have kids going the engineering or biomedical route and want both.”

The overall plan is to have students thinking about a career earlier in their life. Reeves said there will be a distinction on their school transcript and possibly a seal on their diploma denoting the endorsement. He did say that the program is still flexible for those who want to change course during high school.

“If they change their mind, you don’t have to pick, it’s four years of one career class,” he said. “It doesn’t mean you have to do all four years in agriculture or CNA or construction. You can get on or off if you decide you don’t like it, you want to try something else.”

