School receives two grants

Two Bismarck School District employees received $500 grants last week from the Missouri Retired Teachers Foundation and the Missouri Retired Teachers Association.

First-grade teacher Sarah Wolfe and bus driver Paul "Cotton" Williams received grants for their various projects.

Wolfe said she was surprised and thrilled to learn that she was chosen.

“I applied last year with the same project and practically counted down the days that I may hear a response,” she said. “It was not the news I had hoped for. I decided to apply again this year with my same project idea.”

This year, she said she was so wrapped up in preparations for the new school year that she forgot about the grant announcements.

“When Mrs. (Katie) Martinez called me up to the office I was not expecting the news of receiving the grant,” she added. “I was both surprised and thrilled!”

Her project is called study trays and she said the goal is to motivate students to take charge of their learning in areas that need improvement or can be enriched.