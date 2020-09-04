School receives two grants

Two Bismarck School District employees received $500 grants last week from the Missouri Retired Teachers Foundation and the Missouri Retired Teachers Association.
First-grade teacher Sarah Wolfe and bus driver Paul "Cotton" Williams received grants for their various projects.
Wolfe said she was surprised and thrilled to learn that she was chosen.
“I applied last year with the same project and practically counted down the days that I may hear a response,” she said. “It was not the news I had hoped for. I decided to apply again this year with my same project idea.”
This year, she said she was so wrapped up in preparations for the new school year that she forgot about the grant announcements.
“When Mrs. (Katie) Martinez called me up to the office I was not expecting the news of receiving the grant,” she added. “I was both surprised and thrilled!”
Her project is called study trays and she said the goal is to motivate students to take charge of their learning in areas that need improvement or can be enriched.
“I'll meet with the students individually to fill their study tray with materials that help meet goals, target areas of struggle or need, or enrich advanced learners. As students meet goals, we will adjust the study trays to aid new skills. Ultimately the students can take ownership of their learning goals and how they plan to reach those goals.“
Williams plans to use his grant for new safety seating devices for the early childhood bus route.
Meals for online students
Bismarck will be providing meals to students who are enrolled in online/virtual instruction.
Distribution will be as follows:
- Location: Meals can be picked up daily during the week between 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the elementary entrance.
- Someone must be present to receive the meals. Meals will consist of one lunch, and one non-perishable breakfast for the next day. Portions may need to be refrigerated upon pick up.
Please use the following instructions for signing up for this service:
- Parents of elementary students: Call the elementary office to let officials know how many students you have for the food service.
- Parents of junior/high school students: Call the high school office today to let officials know how many students you have for the food service.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
