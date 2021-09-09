School to require masks starting Monday

Staff will be required to wear face coverings and masks when in common spaces and when social distancing can’t be maintained, such as in small groups. Teachers will not have to teach the entire day in face-coverings and masks when social distancing can be maintained.

“Although a student wearing a mask will not have to be quarantined if the person testing positive was also wearing a mask, it is extremely important to monitor for symptoms once being in contact with a positive case,” Ruble stated. “Symptoms to monitor for can be found in the FSD Re-entry plan, which is also on the District website.” The re-entry plan can be found at https://sites.google.com/farmington.k12.mo.us/fsd-coronavirus-information/home.

“This is a difficult time and we appreciate your commitment to the health and safety of our students and the community as a whole,” he wrote. “We will continue to monitor the situation and reevaluate based on our data and guidance from the CDC. If you have questions, please contact our offices.”

