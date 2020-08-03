You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Farmington school registration set
0 comments
top story

Farmington school registration set

{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington school registration set

Farmington schools are conducting registration soon.

 Farmington R-7 School District

The Farmington School District has begun their pre-registration for students for the 2020-2021 school year.

All families new or returning must pre-register online. There will be assistance available for those without devices.

In-person registrations will begin on the following dates:

PreK and Kindergarten will be at the Truman Learning Center Aug. 10-11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grades 1-4 will be at the building that the student will be attending.

  • First grade will be Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Second grade will be Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Third grade will be Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Fourth grade will be Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grades 5-6 will be at the Lincoln Intermediate building Aug. 12-13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grades 7-8 will be at the Farmington Middle School Aug. 12-13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grades 9-12 will be at the Farmington High School.

  • 12th grade will be Aug. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • 11th grade will be Aug. 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • 10th grade will be Aug. 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • 9th grade will be Aug. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Open Aug. 13 from 5-7 p.m.

For more information and updates, go to www.fsdknights.com and scroll down to News and Announcements at the bottom of the page.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News