Farmington school registration set

The Farmington School District has begun their pre-registration for students for the 2020-2021 school year.

All families new or returning must pre-register online. There will be assistance available for those without devices.

In-person registrations will begin on the following dates:

PreK and Kindergarten will be at the Truman Learning Center Aug. 10-11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grades 1-4 will be at the building that the student will be attending.

First grade will be Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Second grade will be Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Third grade will be Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fourth grade will be Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grades 5-6 will be at the Lincoln Intermediate building Aug. 12-13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grades 7-8 will be at the Farmington Middle School Aug. 12-13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grades 9-12 will be at the Farmington High School.