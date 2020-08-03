Farmington school registration set

The Farmington School District has begun their pre-registration for students for the 2020-2021 school year.
All families new or returning must pre-register online. There will be assistance available for those without devices.
In-person registrations will begin on the following dates:
PreK and Kindergarten will be at the Truman Learning Center Aug. 10-11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Grades 1-4 will be at the building that the student will be attending.
- First grade will be Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Second grade will be Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Third grade will be Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Fourth grade will be Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Grades 5-6 will be at the Lincoln Intermediate building Aug. 12-13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Grades 7-8 will be at the Farmington Middle School Aug. 12-13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Grades 9-12 will be at the Farmington High School.
- 12th grade will be Aug. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- 11th grade will be Aug. 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- 10th grade will be Aug. 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- 9th grade will be Aug. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Open Aug. 13 from 5-7 p.m.
For more information and updates, go to www.fsdknights.com and scroll down to News and Announcements at the bottom of the page.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
