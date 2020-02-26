NC preschool registration closes March 11

March 10 and 11, North County R-I School District will hold registration for the 2020-2021 Early Childhood and Kindergarten classes at North County Primary in the North County Developmental Center, 405 Hillcrest Dr., Bonne Terre.

Parking will be available in the lower lot in front of the building. Dates and times for registration are Tuesday, March 10, 8 a.m.–noon and 1–6 p.m.; and Wednesday, March 11, 8 a.m.–noon and 1–6 p.m.

For Early Childhood, children must be 4 years old before Aug. 1.

For Kindergarten, children must be 5 years old before Aug. 1.

The following information is needed for registration:

Child’s State Issued Birth Certificate, Immunization Record, Photo Identification, Current Proof of Residency;

Real Estate Tax Receipt, Utility Bill within the last 30 days (Electric, Gas, Water, or Trash), Rental Agreement or Lease Agreement will be accepted.

This information must be in the same name as the parent registering the child. If living in another household, someone from the household with the same proof of residency, as stated above, must accompany the applicant and complete a waiver and sign with the Notary provided by North County.