No MAP tests for students this year

These statewide assessments – called the Missouri Assessment Program (MAP) – include grade-level, end-of-course (EOC) and alternate assessments. Grade-level testing consists of tests in third through eighth grades in English language arts and mathematics and science for grades five and eight. EOC tests are given for English I and II, Algebra I and II, Geometry, U.S. History, U.S. Government, Biology, and Personal Finance.

These assessments are designed to see if students in the state are making academic progress by meeting the grade-level expectations.

“DESE supports you as you continue to focus on the health and well-being of your students,” a statement on DESE’s assessment page of their website announced. “Find innovative ways to continue teaching and learning; and provide as much normalcy as possible for students, faculty and staff.”

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos followed up with the announcement that the department “will grant a waiver to any state that is unable to assess its students due to the ongoing national emergency, providing relief from federally-mandated testing requirements for this school year.”