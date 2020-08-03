North County School District announces open registration

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North County Schools registration details for the 2020-2021 have been shared by the Administrative Office. The school year is scheduled to begin Aug. 24. The particulars include:

Early Childhood Registration:

To qualify for the program your child must be 4 years old before Aug. 1, 2020. Contact the District Registrar at 573-431-3300, Option 1, Option 5, to register for the Early Childhood Program (ECH). The registrar will provide you with further information.

Parents of children who are 3-5 years old or approaching age 3 who suspect their child may have a developmental delay or handicapping condition that could affect their education may contact the Special Education Process Coordinator’s Office at 573-431-3300 Option 1, Option 4 to make a referral for evaluation to determine eligibility for early childhood special education services.

Students K–12 Registration:

To be eligible for Kindergarten, your child must be 5 years old before Aug. 1, 2020.

New Student Registration: