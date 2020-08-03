North County School District announces open registration

North County Schools registration details for the 2020-2021 have been shared by the Administrative Office. The school year is scheduled to begin Aug. 24. The particulars include:
Early Childhood Registration:
To qualify for the program your child must be 4 years old before Aug. 1, 2020. Contact the District Registrar at 573-431-3300, Option 1, Option 5, to register for the Early Childhood Program (ECH). The registrar will provide you with further information.
Parents of children who are 3-5 years old or approaching age 3 who suspect their child may have a developmental delay or handicapping condition that could affect their education may contact the Special Education Process Coordinator’s Office at 573-431-3300 Option 1, Option 4 to make a referral for evaluation to determine eligibility for early childhood special education services.
Students K–12 Registration:
To be eligible for Kindergarten, your child must be 5 years old before Aug. 1, 2020.
New Student Registration:
Open enrollment for all grades will be at the North County Primary building in the North County Developmental Center, located at 405 Hillcrest Dr., Bonne Terre. Dates and times are:
- Tuesday, Aug. 11, 8 am-noon, then 1-6 pm
- Wednesday, Aug. 12, 8 am-noon, then 1-3 pm
After open registration, new students will need to register by appointment only with the Registrar’s office, by calling 573-431-3300, Option 1, Option 5.
The district asks that only one parent/guardian attend registration to help follow social distancing guidelines.
If a parent/guardian lives with another household, someone from that household with the same proof of residence as stated above must accompany the parent/guardian and complete a waiver notarized by the district notary. Parents/guardians are asked not to bring their children or the registering children's siblings.
Face masks will be required. If you do not have one, one will be provided.
The following documents need to be gathered in the name of the person who is completing the paperwork.
For registration, parents/guardians must provide the following:
- Proof of Residency: Rental/ Lease Agreement, Mortgage Statement, Real Estate Tax Receipt, Current (within 30 days) Utility Bill (Electric, Water, Trash, Gas, or Alarm Monitoring System).
- Student’s State Issued Birth Certificate
- Immunization Record
- Parent/Guardian Photo Identification
- Court Documents if applicable (Proof of Guardianship, Divorce, DFS Placement, Foster Care, etc.)
Before the child can attend North County R-I School District, the school district must receive:
- Proof of District Residence
- Discipline Record from previous school (7th-12th grades)
- Immunization Record
- Withdraw Grades from previous school (7th-12th grades)
- I.E.P., Diagnostic Summary, or Special Services Information
