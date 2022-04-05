North County welcomes back Jazz Festival

After a two-year hiatus due to precautions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the 27th Annual North County Jazz Festival is back at North County High School this weekend.

Jeannie Spradling, president of the North County Band Boosters, said they’re so happy the festival has returned.

“It’s great to get back into the swing of things,” she said.

The weekend festival kicks off Friday with a music-accompanied spaghetti dinner hosted by the NC Band Boosters from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the North County High School Commons Area. Tickets will be sold at the door for $5 for adults and $3 for children 10 years old and younger. Diners will be served spaghetti, garlic bread, salad and dessert. Gluten-free spaghetti will also be available.

On Saturday, educational music clinics and an evening concert will bring 18 jazz bands from eight Missouri schools to North County. The clinics are scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., while a concert featuring University of Missouri director of Jazz Studies Dr. Sam Griffith will start at 7:30 p.m.

“Our goal for this festival is to provide a positive, educational experience for students and directors,” Spradling said. “Our festival is a non-ratings festival. We focus our attention more directly on providing a quality, educational experience.

“Each performing band will receive a clinic with one of the judges after their performance and we’ll be recognizing individual outstanding musicianship awards and providing opportunities for students with multiple levels of jam sessions.”

Opening Griffith’s concert at 7:30pm in the North County High School Auditorium will be the North County Jazz Ensemble, after which Griffith will take the stage with the Mineral Area Kicks Band. Tickets for the evening concert will be sold at the door, $5 for adults and $3 for students and directors. There’s no charge for North County students.

“The North County Jazz Ensemble (in 2017) and the Mineral Area Kicks Band (in 2014 and 2022) have both recently received the honor of performing at the MMEA (Missouri Music Educators Association) state convention at Tan-Tar-A,” Spradling said. “We are excited to welcome Dr. Sam Griffith from the University of Missouri as this year’s guest artist.”

In addition to teaching at MU, Griffith has taught at the University of California-Davis, Santa Clara University, and American River College in Sacramento.

A native of Monterey, California, Griffith was a participant in the Monterey Jazz Festival’s youth education programs and was inspired to become a musician by the mentoring he received through these programs. He holds degrees from The New School (B.A. Jazz Studies), California State University, Sacramento (M.M. Music Performance), and the University of Colorado, Boulder (D.M.A. Jazz Studies).

As a performer, he has shared the stage with a notable list of jazz greats and has performed in clubs and venues across the U.S., Europe, and Japan. In addition to performing, Griffith is a composer and arranger whose works have premiered across the U.S. and in Brazil. An active clinician and festival judge, Griffith has adjudicated the Reno Jazz Festival, CSU-Stanislaus Jazz Festival, Gold Mine Country Jazz Fest, and the Elk Grove Jazz Festival, among others.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.