UniTec to stay with North County

Gilgour said the federal and state grant money would still be applied to the building. He said the 10,000-square-foot phase could be completed as early as next year.

When contacted regarding the vote, North County Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy said after attending recent meetings with MAC and UniTec staff, the MAAA Superintendent Consortium felt they had enough information to take a vote on the issue during their Monday meeting.

“Out of appreciation for the amount of work MAC has put into exploring the transition of taking UniTec to MAC, and out of respect for the time they dedicated to coming up with the plan, we felt like we had enough information to vote,” Levy said. “I can’t praise Dr. Gilgour enough for the amount of work he and his team have put into figuring out what taking UniTec to MAC would look like. It was an extremely beneficial exercise. I have a lot of respect for Dr. Gilgour.”

Gilgour expressed a similar sentiment, indicating that it gave him the opportunity in his first year as MAC president to get to know the region’s superintendents, UniTec employees and local business and industry representatives.

“You know, it gave us a lot to learn and it was nice to be able to meet people, meet the UniTec staff and get to know them and I think that was really good,” he said. “We learned a lot about the programs there and the people who teach them. I think it was, overall, a good experience.”

