UniTec to stay with North County

The regional vocational technical center, UniTec Career Center, will not be making a transition from North County School District’s operations to join Mineral Area College’s campus in Park Hills, according to MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour.
The decision was made Monday afternoon by the UniTec Advisory Council.
The community college had proposed to build a 100,000-square-foot regional career and technical education center that would offer trade skills to juniors and seniors from UniTec’s eight sending schools: Bismarck, Central, Farmington, Fredericktown, Kingston, Potosi, West County, and of course, North County.
Money for building the “Center for Excellence” would primarily come from a $400,000 federal Community Development Block Grant and $338,000 from federal Neighborhood Assistance Program tax credits, with an equal match on the $738,000 from a state MoExcels grant, in addition to any other funding sources MAC could find, such as a bond issue.
The UniTec Advisory Council, made up of superintendents from the sending schools plus UniTec Director Larry Kekec, voted 5-2 with one abstention against taking UniTec to the community college. Gilgour said he was notified Monday afternoon.
You have free articles remaining.
“Our plan is to move forward with adult programming and to start with HVAC and welding,” he said. “We should be able to construct a facility within the next year of about 10,000 square feet to do those two programs, and then our big plan is to expand that out to approximately 50,000 square feet. That's a rough estimate of what’s needed for more programs for adult students: machine tool technology, electrical work.”
Gilgour said the federal and state grant money would still be applied to the building. He said the 10,000-square-foot phase could be completed as early as next year.
When contacted regarding the vote, North County Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy said after attending recent meetings with MAC and UniTec staff, the MAAA Superintendent Consortium felt they had enough information to take a vote on the issue during their Monday meeting.
“Out of appreciation for the amount of work MAC has put into exploring the transition of taking UniTec to MAC, and out of respect for the time they dedicated to coming up with the plan, we felt like we had enough information to vote,” Levy said. “I can’t praise Dr. Gilgour enough for the amount of work he and his team have put into figuring out what taking UniTec to MAC would look like. It was an extremely beneficial exercise. I have a lot of respect for Dr. Gilgour.”
Gilgour expressed a similar sentiment, indicating that it gave him the opportunity in his first year as MAC president to get to know the region’s superintendents, UniTec employees and local business and industry representatives.
“You know, it gave us a lot to learn and it was nice to be able to meet people, meet the UniTec staff and get to know them and I think that was really good,” he said. “We learned a lot about the programs there and the people who teach them. I think it was, overall, a good experience.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.