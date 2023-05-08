After 15 years at the conductor's podium, Farmington resident Dan Schunks will direct the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy’s Community Band for the final time Tuesday.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. in Mineral Area College’s Fine Arts Theater. Admission is $4 or free to anyone with a MAC ID or those 12 and under.

MAFAA’s Community Band consists of musicians of a variety of ages.

“We have about 60 ‘kids’ from eighth grade to people who have seen their 70th birthday,” said Schunks.

He said the adults are great at working with younger musicians because they encourage them.

“At the same time, the music challenges the musicians as well,” said Schunks. “It’s really a nice mix because it’s a well-balanced piece. We really have everything except a bassoon. It’s a very interesting and exciting group.”

He said the most enjoyable part of directing the band is “making music and listening to the parts come together and being able to communicate the motion in the piece that the composer has imbued in the piece.”

“When everything begins to come together, it really is a very rewarding thing,” said Schunks. “Whether you’re in a beginning band or community band or whatever, when you feel the ensemble’s integrity ramp up because they have really gotten beyond the notes, gotten into the soul of the piece, that’s something I’ll truly miss.”

Tuesday’s Community Band program will include Claude T. Smith’s Emperata Overture; The Dam Busters March, the theme from a British war film; and a symphonic prelude based on the folk song “Black is the Color of my True Love’s Hair.”

The conclusion for the Tuesday evening concert will be “Of Sailors and Whales” by W. Francis McBeth, a five-moment work based on the characters in “Moby Dick.”

That particular piece is one of Schunks’ favorites and is about 18 minutes in length.

“I’ve never done the symphonic prelude before,” he said. “I think I’ve played it once along the lines as a musician. It’s a beautiful, beautiful piece but it’s been out of print for years. I found it in the library at MAC. It’s gorgeous and will be a lot of fun.”

Kurt Bauche will direct the Community Band in the fall. He is a retired band director for the Farmington R-7 School District and a member of the MAFAA Board of Directors.

Of his final evening as Community Band conductor, Schunks said, while this season has had its challenges, the audience on Tuesday night will see one of the finest bands assembled in Community Band's history.

"This is a wonderful ensemble, comprised of talent from a wide range of generations and as this is my last concert as the conductor of these talented, endearing, and enduring musicians, I know I will be leaving on a high note, and I thank them for it," Schunks said.