Though he will humbly dismiss the title of “legend,” Dan Schunks has influenced countless students and colleagues and instilled a love for music in so many. He retires at the conclusion of May 18's Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy spring Kicks Band and Community Jazz Band concert.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m. at Mineral Area College’s Fine Arts Theater. Admission is $4 or free for kids 12 and under or anyone with a MAC ID.

The concert will be a memorable one. Schunks will sing a Frank Sinatra tune with Count Basie arrangement as well as do some “scat singing,” or vocal improvisation.

Schunks has been an educator, music leader and role model for nearly five decades.

His passion for music began at a young age. His mother Maryflo played the church organ and his father Joe played the harmonica. Schunks' Uncle Bill gave him a trombone, which he started playing in sixth grade.

After graduating from Crystal City High School in 1971, Schunks attended Mineral Area College. The history major switched to music after he transferred to Murray State.

He became band director, choir director, Pep Club sponsor — and like all educators, wore even more hats— at his first job in Bell City, just north of the Bootheel. He was hired at West County the following year where he was “happy to only be the band director.” After 10 years, Schunks transitioned to North County — where he first retired in 2006 and then returned for three more years to retire a second time in 2010.

In 1978, when Schunks was working as a school band director, his former Mineral Area College instructor, music professor Michael O'Brien, started the Kicks Band. Schunks signed right up.

“I have always looked at MAC where my fate was decided in music and my association as a student and a professional educator here with Michael O’Brien,” said Schunks. “Mike was the best. He was truly amazing.”

In fact, Schunks said, O’Brien was the reason he changed his major from history to music.

Schunks took over leadership of the Kicks Band in 1993 and retires following Thursday's concert after 30 years of accomplishments. He’s “the last guy from the first band” when it started 45 years ago.

Schunks said the most enjoyable part of directing the band is “making music and listening to the parts come together and being able to communicate the motion in the piece that the composer has imbued in the piece.”

“When everything begins to come together, it really is a very rewarding thing,” he said. “Whether you’re in a beginning band or community band or whatever, when you feel the ensemble’s integrity ramp up because they have really gotten beyond the notes, gotten into the soul of the piece, that’s something I’ll truly miss.”

Schunks’ experience extends far beyond that of band director. He’s indisputably nourished people’s passion for music through his own. He’s created unforgettable music experiences and cultivated a profound appreciation and love for music for so many. If you ask any local music students of a certain age, or a band educator, he’s deeply revered and loved.

As Kicks Band director for 30 years, he’s shared his passion and inspired countless students, colleagues, and the community.

Amanda Dement, director of MAFAA, said Schunks is one of the most inspiring individuals she has ever had the privilege to know.

“His respect for and knowledge of his craft is admirable and I am so grateful for the encouragement he has offered me over the last several years,” she said.

Dement has played in the Kicks Band under Schunks’ leadership. She said she’s “constantly in awe of his knowledge” and she leaves practices “feeling inspired.”

She plays saxophone in the Kicks Band and has a first-hand view of what this art form does for Schunks’ spirit.

“Oftentimes when the music really touches his spirit, emotions swell within him and radiates from his expression,” she said.

Dement will miss counting how many times he has “lost his score,” couldn’t get his iPad to do what he wanted it to do or his weekly lectures on the importance of good attendance.

“No one can swing their hips and conduct a big band like Dan Schunks,” she said.

Kurt Bauche, MAFAA board member and retired band director for Farmington R-7, did not grow up in the Mineral Area but was fortunate to connect with Schunks through his leadership in the Kicks Band.

“In my younger years as an inexperienced music educator, I valued Dan’s expertise,” said Bauche. “That, with the benefits of performing with great musicians, gave me the confidence to lead my band program under his tutelage.”

Bauche added that Schunks’ influence on the community is far-reaching.

“The sheer number of individuals he has impacted is countless,” said Bauche. “His legacy will live on for years to come!”

Bauche will take over leadership of the MAFAA Community Band from Schunks for the fall semester.

Mari Porter is assistant band director for Farmington R-7. She teaches both the middle and high school bands.

She said, “Dan is the Kicks Band to me. He has given me so many opportunities as a part of the group and I am so thankful.”

Porter joined the band as a high school student because she attended and listened to Kicks Band rehearsals. During one practice, the second tenor saxophone player wasn’t at practice so she asked if she could play along. She’s been part of the band since then.

“As a director myself now, I see just how much impact you can make in a student’s life with just a little encouragement,” said Porter. “Just being there, having consistent expectations and genuinely loving the music has an impact on people.”

She said Schunks’ students always knew how much the music meant to him. As beginning band students, they even knew how important it was to practice and do their best at all times.

“He showed us that by just being himself,” said Porter. “We always knew when Mr. Schunks was mad! But now I realize it was more than that. He cared so much that when we didn’t meet his expectations, it affected him emotionally. Frustration is real, but it sure made me spend a few more hours practicing on the nights after we got yelled at.”

She said Schunks “put making music and being responsible first.” So his students did the same.

“His expectations were high, but they made us work harder,” she added.

Porter said it’s impossible to list all of the things she’s learned from Schunks.

“I’ve learned how to make music but I’ve learned much more about being a person,” she said. “I learned that it’s important to show up and be reliable.”

As an educator herself, Porter has spent a lot of time reflecting on what made the North County band program such a success, as she remembers from her student days.

“When you’re a college student learning to teach, you learn to successfully share content,” she said. “I know how to teach rhythm, notes, dynamics, articulation and so much more, but there is more to being a teacher than that. Students absorb so much more than that. They learn from who you are.”

Porter said if both the music and program are important to the person, the kids can achieve anything.

“If I think the kids can achieve something hard, they will think they can too, and that’s my job to get them there,” she said. “I learned that from watching Mr. Schunks and I hope my students learn that from watching me.”

Austin Sikes directs the Community Jazz Band, having taken over the helm from Schunks. He’s going to miss Schunks’ “tremendous wealth of knowledge and his way of sharing it through stories of his personal experiences.”

More than 30 years ago when Sikes was in high school, Schunks asked him to be a member of the Kicks Band.

“I think he somehow knew that playing in that group would change my life,” said Sikes.

His first year of playing with Schunks and the Kicks Band challenged him. At his first MAC Jazz Festival, Sikes was privileged to play with jazz legend Clark Terry.

“On stage that night is where I realized I wanted a career in music,” said Sikes. “Without Dan, I would not have had that experience and I know my life would be very different.”

As a former student and now colleague of Schunks, Sikes said Schunks has been a mentor and someone who has influenced him as a director more than almost anyone else.

While in high school, Schunks took Sikes and other band students to concerts to listen to some of the greatest musicians in the world. He recalled seeing the Maynard Ferguson Band in St. Louis.

“It was inspirational to watch, but after the concert, Dan took us backstage and we actually got to meet and talk with Maynard,” said Sikes. “Dan loves music and students like me were inspired by that and learned to love it as well.”

Sikes said he’s honored to be the next director of the Kicks Band.

“It goes without saying that I have big shoes to fill,” he said. “The band is not only made up of some of the best musicians in the area but also friends who I greatly respect.”

The band includes some of Sikes’ former teachers, classmates, colleagues and students.

While it is difficult to see Schunks leave, Sikes said, he’s “more than excited to be the next director. I would like to thank the MAFAA and MAC for continuing to support the band and hope to see it continue for future generations.”

Sikes added that many of the Kicks Band members will volunteer to organize and teach the MAFAA Big Band Camp June 26-30 and participate in the Hermann Wine and Jazz Festival on Aug. 19.

May 18's evening Kicks Band concert brings the end of a musical era.

Although Schunks’ original roots may have started in Crystal City, his heart and passion have been deeply rooted in this community for almost five decades.

Perhaps his own words capture this moment best:

“The thing I’m proudest about is that music has allowed me a road to intersect with so many wonderful people in this community. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here.”

Schunks said his wife Ellen has been so supportive “and allowed me to pursue what I wanted to pursue. She is a true diamond.” The couple celebrate their 40th anniversary in July. They have two sons, Nathan and Phillip, and live in Farmington.

After retirement, Schunks plans to continue his blog Rumblings and Ramblings. He also works part-time at Marler’s Music as “one of the road guys who goes to schools to pick up and drop off instruments.”