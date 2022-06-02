Scott named UniTec student of the month

UniTec Career Center's Student of the Month for May 2022 is Nola Scott, a Bismarck senior who is pursuing a career in education through the UniTec Pathways to Teaching program.

Scott’s post-graduation plans are to attend Mineral Area College and Southeast Missouri State University to pursue a bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education.

UniTec instructor Ann McNamara praised Scott.

“I wish I had 20 Nolas in class. She is responsible, motivated, shows initiative, and is actively engaged in class activities," McNamara said. "More importantly, she radiates positivity and joy. She loves her field experience placement at Bismarck Elementary, and has expressed how much she's learned from observing and participating in Mrs. Loughary's second-grade class. Nola is a treasure and a real pleasure to have as a Pathways student.”

Scott said she greatly appreciated the instruction she was getting at UniTec.

“I want to thank Mrs. McNamara for nominating me and for seeing the potential I have in Pathways to Teaching. I'd also like to thank my school, Bismarck,for letting me have the opportunity to come to UniTec as it has let me have many opportunities that will help me through my life,” said Scott.

For more information on the Pathways to Teaching program at UniTec, check out the UniTec website at www.uniteccc.com or call 573-431-3300.

