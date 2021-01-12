SEMO adding, cutting programs

The Southeast Missouri State Board of Regents approved in December the addition, streamlining and deletion of several academic programs for the university.
The first area of program updates approved by the board was the addition of one new degree program and two new certificates. The College of Education, Health and Human Studies will house the new program additions:
- Master of Science in Applied Nutrition
- Post Master’s Certificate for Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner
- Post Master’s Certificate for Nurse Educator
The programs will be reviewed by the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development (MDHEWD and be presented to the Coordinating Board of Higher Education (CBHE) for state approval in the next few months. Southeast will begin admitting students upon approval from CBHE with the program expected to launch in fall 2021.
Southeast’s Department of Nursing secured $93,351 in funding through the Missouri State Board of Nursing Education Incentive Program (NEIP) to help develop and launch the certificates. The grants will help cover the costs of instruction, stipends, curriculum development and technology enhancements.
In addition to approving new programs, the board approved recommendations that were the result the university’s recent Academic Prioritization Review. The review process started in late spring 2019.
Every year, Southeast reviews 20-25% of its programs. The Academic Prioritization Review was a comprehensive and strategic review of all programs at once.
- 11 programs and one graduate certificate will be streamlined by reducing the number of low-enrolled options within those programs;
- 4 programs that are being deleted have similarly-aligned programs that will continue to be offered;
- 2 undergraduate certificates are being deleted due to an extremely low number of students enrolled and completing;
- 6 degrees are being deleted due to the long-term trend of low completers;
- 27 minors will be removed due to low student interest and duplication of similar offerings.
Additionally, three degrees in Unified Science were eliminated because the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) no longer offers those programs. Any undergraduate program that was streamlined or removed had annual enrollments of less than 10, and any graduate program had annual enrollments of less than five.
There will be a two year teach-out program for all students impacted. This will allow students to graduate in the existing program or switch to another program.