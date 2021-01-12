SEMO adding, cutting programs

The Southeast Missouri State Board of Regents approved in December the addition, streamlining and deletion of several academic programs for the university.

The first area of program updates approved by the board was the addition of one new degree program and two new certificates. The College of Education, Health and Human Studies will house the new program additions:

Master of Science in Applied Nutrition

Post Master’s Certificate for Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner

Post Master’s Certificate for Nurse Educator

The programs will be reviewed by the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development (MDHEWD and be presented to the Coordinating Board of Higher Education (CBHE) for state approval in the next few months. Southeast will begin admitting students upon approval from CBHE with the program expected to launch in fall 2021.

Southeast’s Department of Nursing secured $93,351 in funding through the Missouri State Board of Nursing Education Incentive Program (NEIP) to help develop and launch the certificates. The grants will help cover the costs of instruction, stipends, curriculum development and technology enhancements.