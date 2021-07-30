SEMO, MAC strengthen transfer pathway for students

With a focus on providing students a transparent and easy to navigate pathway, officials with Southeast Missouri State University and Mineral Area College signed four articulation agreements that will assist in the seamless transfer of students from MAC to bachelor’s degree programs at Southeast.

Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast, and Dr. Joseph Gilgour, president of MAC, signed the agreements during a ceremony at MAC on Thursday. Deans and academic leaders from both institutions attended the ceremony.

“This agreement makes sense because at Southeast and Mineral Area College we focus on providing quality affordable options for our students,” said Vargas. “MAC is already part of our Transfer Mentor Program, and these agreements take that one step further. This will allow students to focus more on their academic pursuits and career goals.”

“Mineral Area College and Southeast have always had a strong relationship,” said Gilgour. “We are pleased to continue this partnership and appreciate the opportunities these agreements provide for MAC graduates interested in completing a bachelor's degree at SEMO.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Under the agreements, MAC students with an associate of arts degree will have a clear and direct pathway to the following Southeast programs: