Senator Romine Education Scholarship established at MAC

The Senator Romine Education Scholarship has been established at Mineral Area College to benefit students of Missouri’s Third Senate district.

The scholarship fund was established through an initial $10,000 donation from Senator Gary Romine, the former member of the Missouri State Senate representing District 3 from 2013-2020, before being appointed to his current position as Chairman of the Missouri State Tax Commission. While serving as state senator, he served as vice-chair and then chair of Senate Education Committee. Romine has also served as president of the Mineral Area College Board of Trustees, chairman of the board for MRV Banks, and is the chairman of the board for Show-Me-Rent-To-Own.

A strong advocate for education, Romine received an associate degree from Three Rivers Community College before transferring to Central Missouri State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Education. He taught high school in the Branson and Farmington school districts and served five years on the Mineral Area College Board of Trustees.