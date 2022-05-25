Senior Raiders turn the tassels

Under blue skies Tuesday evening at North County High School’s Raider Field, about 200 high school seniors turned the tassels on their mortar boards after graduation ceremonies presided over by Dr. Ryan Long, high school principal.

Long took turns at the podium with Senior Class President Peyton Cheek, Valedictorian Dreston Hoffman and Salutatorian Brenna Elizabeth Jenkins as classmates, family and other well-wishers cheered and clapped from the stands. All had arrived earlier than previously scheduled, since the ceremonies were moved up to 7 p.m. from 8 p.m. to avoid possible storms.

Instead of storms, the graduates were treated with cooler temperatures, clear skies and an impressive array of fireworks at the end.

During his opening remarks, Long reminded the seniors to think back on the way they used to, as elementary students, wave to their parents in the audience. Instead, he entreated them to take selfies and message them while they were in the stands and thanked everyone who made the day possible.

He then introduced Cheek, who shared remembrances of each of their high school years, marking their sophomore year by saying, “I know, I had half the class threaten me not to mention COVID, but I’ll just this once say, we somehow got through first semester and then COVID-19 removed our second semester.

“… I encourage everyone to recognize the blessing of our last day of high school together.”

Hoffman said he had dreamt of making his speech ever since he saw pictures of his mom as salutatorian when she was in high school and heard his sibling make a valedictorian speech as well. He admitted, though, while reaching his goal, he never gave much thought to his graduation address and what he should say.

“I had been looking at this ceremony as sort of a wedding, and that after the ceremony, everything was going to be relatively the same with more rules to follow,” he said. “But whether you view graduation as a good thing or a bad thing, high school graduation is not like a wedding at all. The ceremony is not to give us more rules to follow, which is a big pro, there aren’t speeches trying to embarrass us, and we don’t have to try to pretend to like everyone in our family the whole time.

“Upon further analysis, the only negative part of this not being like a wedding is that right now, you are all staring at me and there isn’t even a beautiful woman that I get to kiss.”

Hoffman urged his classmates to enjoy their newfound freedom and to keep an eye on the regular days that turn out to be the biggest days of their lives. “After tonight, our lives change. It’s been an honor to grow up with all of you. Just remember, pay your taxes, wear sunscreen, and more important, have fun.”

Jenkins harkened back to a memory from her sophomore year, when she said her father sent her a text that read, “Mom sent me your report card. You are ranked second in your class which is awesome. Keep working hard, I want to hear you give a speech at graduation.”

Jenkins said, “Two and a half year later, I did it. I’m here, Dad. And I’m not going to let you forget that vacation to Hawaii you promised me.” The audience laughed.

Jenkins said her senior year was difficult, balancing work and volleyball with fun, but she thinks she pulled it off.

“While I wanted to be up here giving this speech, school is hard and I often reminded myself that grades don’t get you into heaven,” she said. “So if I have any advice to current students, it’s to do your best, but don’t lose track of your school years … It’s a hard goodbye … I know most of us will miss this, even though we didn’t think we would.”

Long retook the podium and recognized students who were graduating cum laude, magna cum laude and summa cum laude; Rho Kappa honor society members; A-Plus Scholarship recipients; students with perfect attendance; UniTec honor students; and those who were entering the military after graduation and those who won scholarships.

North County Singers sang “Thank You for Being a Friend” and the National Anthem at the beginning of the ceremony. NCHS Symphonic Band played “America the Beautiful” and the introductory “Pomp and Circumstance” as students marched onto the field.

The speeches and performances given, Long and other faculty and board members gave diplomas to the graduates one by one, followed by Long’s last words:

“Thank you, class, I enjoyed that. I was joking with the board on the way up here, we got this many people here, we might want to take up an offering like they do in church, and you must have gotten the word because you all have been handing me pennies all night. I was telling (Superintendent Katie Bockman) that could be a good start to our scoreboard fund.”

He introduced Student Council President Savannah Hasemeier and Cheek to address their fellow graduates for the last time that evening before the fireworks were set off by Jerry’s Fireworks.

“We all dreamed of this day our freshman year and some of us even before that, always complaining about how we couldn’t wait to turn 18, we agreed we’d get to make our own money, pay our own bills and make our own rules...” began Cheek as he ticked off some of the milestones they achieved their freshman, sophomore and junior years.

Hasemeier broke in, “…but then we realized (as seniors) we would never go to another football game, and prom was the last dance. Your cap and gown arrives, and you hear that same bell you’ve heard the last four years, but this time, it’s for the last time.” She then read a few lyrics from country singer Trace Adkins’ “You’re Gonna Miss This.”

With that, the following students who were present at the ceremony turned their tassels:

Payden Scott Allen, Trevor Blaine Allen, Kameron Lamar Bacon, Taylor David Baker, Abigail Mae Bannister, MaKayla Dawn Beard, Claire Taylor Bennett, Trevor Lane Bereniski, Karli Ivori Bermea, Mya Jocelyn Borden, Clara Ann Borseth, Adriana Mae Bosch, Kaylee Lynn Boyer, Kerstyn Renee Boyer, Breanna Marie-Faye Brewer, Lane Austin Brown, Logan Troy Brown, Rylei Ilene Brown, Alexis Michele Callahan, Chase Alexander Carroll, Jayden Rose Carrow, Kyle Brandon Carver, Hwiyon Mark Montano Cervania, Clayton Becker Chandler, Peyton Anthony Cheek, Heaven Leigh Marie Claunch, Talon Frederick James Colby, Robert Allen Joseph Cole Jr., Tyler Lee Conkright, Abigail Rose Corcoran, Paige Elaine Counts, Alidia Matalin Crader, Emily Claire Crawford, Taylor Nicole Crocker, Jaida Anne Crump, Luke Corrigan Henry Darby, Lauren Elise David, Annabelle Jacquelin Davis, Ashton Lane Declue, Lucas Kalell DeJessa, Alexander Matthew Delashmit, Emily Elizabeth Draper, Colby Michael Duncan, Emilia Rosetta Ealick, Isaac Matthew Easter, Emily Nicole Eckhoff, Shyi’oun Asher Ellington, Carson Lee Elliott, William John Epperson III, Lillian Marie Estes, Marissa Renee Falch, Amanda Nicole Fasano, Carter William Fields, Jake West Flowers, Lucas Alexander Forney, Dawson William Foshee, Brianna Nicole Francis, Emma Grace Gaugel, Coby Jason Alen Gilbert, Karli Beth Glore, Mackenzie Marie Lynn Gonzalez, Addison Jolee Griggs, Cody Tyler Grimes, Helen Renee Gunnett, Gabriel Alexander Hagood, Alexis Khray Hall, Austin Dale Halter, Madison Annmarie Halter, Lily Elizabethann Hamm, Chase Dayton Hampton, Hailey Sharon Harmon, Lane Garrett Harris, Savannah Lynn Hasemeier, Emma Sue Hayes, Cody Joe Helm, Ava Christine Helms, Ashley Nichole Henson, Ryan Keith Hodges, Serenity Nicole Hodyniak, Dreston Thomas Scott Hoffman, Ashton Ross Holdman, Brenna Elizabeth Jenkins, Randall DeWayne Johnson II, Katelynne Elaine Jones, Kiley Renee Jones, Haley Elizabeth Keen, Teagen Bruce Keller, Erik Chandler Kluge, Jenna Michelle Landolt, Alexis Nicole Laxton, Adeline Grace Layton, Christopher Viron Lewis, Kayla Renee Lord, Brendan Aric Maddox, Tanner Jean Maggard, Zachari Michael Magura, Alexander Benjamin Manser, Owen Brandon Marler, Jaden Rachel Martin, Shelby Lynn Massey, Madelyn Rae Mathes, Morgan Opal May, Clayton David Mayfield, Alexis Nicole McFarland, Ryan Michael Johnson Meng, Haydon Anthony Merseal, Amethyst Dawn Messer-Price, Charles Clarence Mienheartt, Caden Hunter Mills, Lexi Diane Minchew, Nicholas Rafe Mitchell, Braylee Sage Montgomery, Emma Ann Moon, Grace Elizabeth Moore, Emilie Grace Morgan, Kaydan Chrismichael Morris, Samantha Ann Mund, Landon Nole Murphy, Jaxon Odis Nash, Ashlyn Sara Mae Neel, Hannah Elise Niedert, Joseph Patrick Ortmann, Nathaniel Steven Parmley, Jiya Pramodkumar Patel, Jeremiah Keith Pennington, Hanna Reese Politte, Tye Miles Polston, Ty Hazen Pratte, Landon Tyler Proffer, Emily Isabelle Quinton, Devlin Ray Ratliff, Landon Michael Ray, Makayla Ann Rector, Addison Paige Reed, Jackson Daniel Reed, Nolan Thomas Reed, Ethan James Reiter, Elizabeth Ann Rhives, Ariel Shalom Rice, Launa Renee Roberts, Darren Michael Ryals, Joseph Edwin Samples, Hailey Rene Santiago, Macye Monroe Schnieders, Alyssa Taylor Shrum, Madalyn Maria Skaggs, Taylor Nicole Smith, Jesse Lee Stahlman, Asher Marcus Stevens, Hannah Renee Stokes, Kyra Paige Storz, Savannah Bry Stubblefield, Emilee Ann Stubbs, Cody James Sutton, Allison Ann Taylor, Leia Nichole Trolinger, Grace Elizabeth Turnbough, Brian Steven Vollertson, Isabell Marie Walker, Connor Anthony Ward, Andrew E Weaver, Chloe Isabella Webb, Mackenzie Denise Whitwell, Chase Hunter Wigger, Noah Emmanuel Wilkerson, Abigail Helen Lea Williams, Kameron Nicole Williams, Katelyn Nicole Williams, Evan Ray Wilson, Kamryn Janae Winch, Olivia Maxine Wofford, Kaleb Tyler Wright, Diondre Michael York, Karter Lee Yount, Adryon Storm Bourbon, Andrew Lee Goehman Jr, Nathaniel Scott Goodwin, Brilynn Nicole Heimos, Emma Rae Holdman, Wayd Ryan Hommelson, Sarah Faye Annise Hopple, Tori Faith Carolyn Hultberg, Ashton Reece Malady, Alexis Marie Moore, Gracie Ann Marie Norris, Alexis Gail Pace, Cecilia Parato, Marissa Dawn Reagan, Kloey Renay Smith, Bradly James Henry Stott, Matthew Carter Wade, Mackenzie Christine Williams.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.