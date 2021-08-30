 Skip to main content
SFC Rotary holds Scholarship Send-Off Picnic
SFC Rotary holds Scholarship Send-Off Picnic

SFC Rotary holds Scholarship Send-Off Picnic

Twenty area high school seniors are honored at the St. Francois County Rotary Club's annual Scholarship Send-Off Picnic held July 23.

The St. Francois County Rotary Club held its annual Scholarship Send-Off Picnic July 23 in which 20 high school seniors were honored.

The St. Francois County Rotary Club, which has given scholarships since 1974, awards $10,000 each year to graduating seniors to assist them in their collegiate careers.

The club raises the funds with their Annual Basketball Shootout in December, announces the scholarship recipients in May at Bismarck, Central, Farmington, North County and West County high schools. The club brings all of the seniors together, along with their families, to celebrate at the picnic held annually in July.

The students and their college choices are:

Farmington: Susan Rippee, SLU; Caitlyn Mabry, Truman St.; Lauren Obenauer, Mizzou; Kiersten Bryant, SEMO; Reece Gibson, MAC

Central: Breanna Whaley, Missouri Baptist; Lizibeth Marler, Evangel; Sara Francis, SW Baptist; Ava Eden, MAC/CMU

West County: Makenzie Roever, MidAmerica Nazarene ; Megan Perkins, Truman St; Haley Moyers, MAC; Dori McRaven, MAC

North County: Julianna Farr, Stephens College; Sawyer Wampler, MO State; Victoria Phillips, MAC/MO State; Macy Kamler, SEMO

Bismarck: Alexia Droege, MAC; Hunter Grebe, MAC; Choley Hardy, MAC

