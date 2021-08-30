SFC Rotary holds Scholarship Send-Off Picnic

The St. Francois County Rotary Club, which has given scholarships since 1974, awards $10,000 each year to graduating seniors to assist them in their collegiate careers.

The club raises the funds with their Annual Basketball Shootout in December, announces the scholarship recipients in May at Bismarck, Central, Farmington, North County and West County high schools. The club brings all of the seniors together, along with their families, to celebrate at the picnic held annually in July.