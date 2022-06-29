SFCCP part of effort to curb underage vaping

As school districts wrapped up their academic years and began summer school, St. Francois County Community Partnership (SFCCP) — which initiates activities focusing on health, education and support of parents and children — added to its success in joining other national groups working with local school districts to curb illegal, underage use of e-cigarettes.

The U.S. is the world’s largest vaping market, but under federal law, it’s illegal to vape under the age of 21. Recently, the federal Food and Drug Administration banned one of the leading makers of vape products, JUUL, although a judge quickly stayed the ban and the market-leading vape company has been allowed to continue business while the ban makes its way through the courts.

Bill Bunch, SFCCP executive director, said they mailed postcards in February and May and placed ads in local media to call parents’ attention to the dangers of kids vaping. He's hoping the efforts are making a dent in underage vaping.

According to Missouri Department of Public Safety’s Alcohol & Tobacco Control, Gov. Mike Parson issued an order in 2019 that cited U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures showing there had been 22 reports of vaping-related illnesses in Missouri, including one death, with a majority of the reports being among people aged 15 to 24.

Bunch said the national effort spurred SFCCP to act, and in the last four years, he thinks they’ve helped contribute to the national decrease of illegal underaged vaping. He said 2018 marked a dramatic increase in teen vaping despite widespread laws against it. The use of e-cigarettes had increased 78% between 2017-2019. Bunch said local surveys resulted in statistics mirroring this national trend.

“We've been targeting vaping for four years now because it was on a dramatic increase. We had school professionals on our (SFCCP) board of directors who said it's a major problem in our schools,” he said. “One of our assistant principals said they caught a third grader with a vaping instrument and the kid said, well, it was my mom's, I just brought it to show it. But the next week, he caught two fourth-graders using them.

“It's really sad, we first started out with eighth graders (vaping), we sent these informational postcards to parents of eighth-graders. This year, we felt we had to target sixth graders. They’re just getting younger and younger.”

Bunch said the good news is, national numbers show vaping among teens is down 40% from the peak. In high schools, usage had dropped from 20% to 11% in 2021. Middle school usage had declined from 5% to 3% in 2021.

“So we’re having an effect, the national effort is having an effect, and it seems like the media is covering a lot of these new health conditions that are cropping up as a result of vaping,” Bunch said.

He added he is aware that vaping has helped some adults wean themselves off of tobacco use.

“Oh yeah, they were first intended to help people quit smoking,” he said. “If that’s what they’d been used for, it would’ve been OK. But unfortunately, it’s like everything else, they get abused for the wrong reasons.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.