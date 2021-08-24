SFCHC concerned about COVID transmission as students return to school

St. Francois County is seeing a high community transmission rate of COVID-19 as area schools are back in session.
According to St. Francois County Health Center Director Linda Ragsdale, the county’s positivity rate has increased from 12% to 13.9% in just seven days.
“The return to school concerns everyone,” she said. “I know the school districts have plans in place for mitigation efforts. We have a large number of students who are unable to be vaccinated due to ineligibility because of age.”
Only those 12 and older are eligible for the Moderna vaccine.
She said the health center met with school nurses last week and that it’s very important that there is communication between the schools and the health center.
“The school nurses have been great to work with and the health center is another source for them to utilize,” she said. “They are also the health center’s eyes and ears in the school settings. Often times they are aware of a situation before us. So working closely with our schools is a priority.”
The health center continues to encourage everyone (students/staff/community) to continue the mitigation efforts, such as: social distancing when you can, wearing a mask, handwashing, and disinfecting.
Ragsdale said they also advise parents to monitor their child’s health status daily and to communicate with their school nurse and administration.
“If your child becomes ill, keep them home from school and get them tested,” she added.
The health center offers the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines daily from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
“Vaccination is our best defense against COVID disease,” Ragsdale said.
Mineral Area College is requiring masks on campus. But no area secondary or elementary schools have a mask mandate in place, except on the bus, which is a federal mandate.
According to the CDC, quarantining is required for anyone who has been in close contact — within six feet of someone for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period — with someone who has COVID-19, unless they have been fully vaccinated.
The guideline goes on to say that people who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after contact with someone who had COVID unless they have symptoms. However, fully vaccinated people should get tested three to five days after their exposure, even if they don’t have symptoms. They should also wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until their test result is negative.
Most of the area school districts implemented a mandate last year in December after the state updated quarantine guidelines for students, which allowed students in close contact to not be required to quarantine if both the infected and close contact are each wearing a mask with a mandate is place.
City of Desloge to require masks
Masks will now be required to enter the Desloge City Hall and Desloge Public Library. The policy was effective on Monday, according to the city’s Facebook page.
“Updates on this status will be provided as needed,” the post said.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.