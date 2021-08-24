SFCHC concerned about COVID transmission as students return to school

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If your child becomes ill, keep them home from school and get them tested,” she added.

The health center offers the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines daily from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“Vaccination is our best defense against COVID disease,” Ragsdale said.

Mineral Area College is requiring masks on campus. But no area secondary or elementary schools have a mask mandate in place, except on the bus, which is a federal mandate.

According to the CDC, quarantining is required for anyone who has been in close contact — within six feet of someone for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period — with someone who has COVID-19, unless they have been fully vaccinated.

The guideline goes on to say that people who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after contact with someone who had COVID unless they have symptoms. However, fully vaccinated people should get tested three to five days after their exposure, even if they don’t have symptoms. They should also wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until their test result is negative.