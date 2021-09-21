SFCHC updates school quarantine guidelines

The closest sites listed to St. Francois County are at Madison County Medical Center in Fredericktown and Mercy-Jefferson in Festus.

Mercy-Jefferson is a state-operated site, so there is no cost to the patient. They recommend inquiring about the cost at other locations.

“There are other providers in communities which are only providing mAb infusions to their own patients, so be sure to ask your healthcare provider, local hospital, or local community health clinic,” the DHSS website says.

According to DHSS, the best tool they have against COVID-19 is vaccination, but another tool to help fight serious COVID-19 illness is monoclonal antibodies.

“Monoclonal antibodies are proteins that can help your body fight off COVID-19 and reduce the risk of severe disease and hospitalization – if administered to high-risk patients soon after diagnosis,” its update said. “These antibodies mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful viruses like SARS-CoV-2, and they attack the virus and reduce its ability to spread through your body.”

If you test positive for COVID-19 and would like to receive a monoclonal antibody (mAb) infusion, DHSS said, discuss a medical evaluation and/or referral with your healthcare provider.