Marquand-Zion High School graduated six seniors during its May 12 commencement ceremony, and honored six eighth-graders who graduated into high school.

The ceremony began with a welcome from Superintendent Scott Blake and an invocation from Pastor Jeremy Mayfield.

Next, the eighth-grade Salutatorian Hayden Wolfe and Valedictorian Linna Lichtenegger were recognized.

"Although I should be a little sad that I am leaving middle school, I am not," Lichtenegger said. "It is time to move on and let the other kids experience all the excitement of middle school life. For those of you who are moving on to middle school or even going to the next grade remember to never let anything stop you."

After the speeches, Marquand-Zion Middle/High School Principal Sabrina Doublin presented the eighth grade class to the board of education.

The Marquand-Zion Eighth Grade Graduating Class included Eli Reimler-Starkey, Deziree Barrett, Linna Lichtenegger, Dominyck Sherman, Carolyn Koehler, and Hayden Wolfe.

After the announcement of scholarships awarded to senior class members, guest speaker Crystal Stephens took to the podium. Stephens is a Marquand-Zion alumnus and teacher who is proud to call Marquand "home."

Stephens said she tried to convince the seniors to pick someone else to speak, but they insisted there was not anyone else they would rather have.

"Several of these kids have been part of my life since the day they were born," Stephens said. "A few of them are family. Several I've babysat since they were infants, and a few I've only had the pleasure of knowing for a year or two, but the one thing that stays consistent throughout all six of them is the fact that I love each and every one of them just like they are my own."

Stephens took a moment to say a little something about each of the graduates before giving her final words of advice.

"I hope you remember one very important thing when you leave here tonight and throughout life," Stephens said. "This is home. No matter where you go, or what you do, we will be here. I have told you I love these kids as my own, but the truth is that we all do."

Stephens told the graduates they will always have a place to turn when they feel lost, overwhelmed, or even need help with an essay, just call.

"Never forget your roots, never forget who you are, but mostly never forget that you are loved and you have a safe place when times get tough," Stephens said.

Next, the Class of 2023 Salutatorian Lea Simpson and Valedictorian Kaylee Stafford took the stage for their speeches.

"To all my classmates, if you ever get lost along the way, just remember the highways we took that turn into gravel, low-water bridges that hold all our secrets, and the fun we had on the long summer days, we always found our way back home," Stafford said. "It's time to go out into the world and be the best version of ourselves and never take life for granted. Never be afraid to go out and do things that make you happy and always remember that we will have a home here."

Stafford said she is so proud of each of them and knows they are all going to do great things in life.

Next, Stafford thanked the staff, her family, friends, and her mom and dad for pushing her to be "the best I can be."

"It's been fun," Stafford said. "Smell ya later, alligator."

The Class of 2023 was then presented by Doublin and the class members came forward to received their diploma from Board of Education President Jo Dunn.

The 2023 Marquand-Zion Graduating Class included Kaylee Stafford, Lea Simpson, Peyton Chaffin, Wyatt Graham, Aidan Homan and Destiny Watson.