Skaggs named National Merit Finalist

West County High School senior Braden Skaggs is one of 1.25% of test takers named as a National Merit Semifinalist. Now, he’s joined the ranks of an even smaller percentage of students who have attained the status of National Merit Finalist.
Skaggs and other students across the U.S. were notified recently that they have now advanced to the final phase of this national recognition program. Students do this by demonstrating high potential for future academic accomplishment through distinguished performance.
Skaggs, of Leadwood, is the son of Jo Nell Link and Bill Skaggs. He was one of 16,000 students who earned semifinalist status.
He is only the fourth West County student to attain this honor. Syr Lyons and Mason Pratt were named National Merit Scholar Finalists during the 2016-17 school year. William Cureton earned the honor in 2015-16.
Skaggs began this journey in hopes of earning a National Merit Scholarship by taking the PSAT, the preliminary SAT. Students who earned high scores on the PSAT were named as a semifinalist or earned honorable mention in the 66th scholarship program.
Out of the 16,000 students, about 8,000 students will receive scholarships this year. All winners of Merit Scholarship awards are chosen from the finalist group based on their abilities, skills, and accomplishments. The finalist’s academic record, information about the school’s curriculum and grading system, testing scores, high school official’s written recommendation, information about the student’s activities and leadership, and the student’s own personal essay factor into the decision.
Skaggs can earn a National Merit Scholarship for $2,500, a corporate-sponsored merit scholarship or college-sponsored merit scholarship. Special scholarships are also annually provided to about 1,000 finalists by corporations or business organizations.
WCHS Counselor Andrea Simily told Skaggs about his finalist status.
“This is very exciting news for Braden and a huge accomplishment,” said Simily.
She said scholarship winners will be announced from March to May.
Skaggs also received a letter to notify him that he had achieved finalist status.
“My surprise was a bit of a mix,” he said. “Mrs. Simily told me that I had a very good chance, but it was also a pleasant surprise that I made it.”
Skaggs’ dad and stepmom were both in the room at the time he opened the letter. They both said they were very proud and offered him congratulations on being named a finalist. His mom was equally as proud when she later heard the great news.
As a soon-to-be college freshman, this news means Skaggs can possibly be eligible for multiple merit-based scholarships of varying value.
“That will help my family and me with paying for college,” he said.
