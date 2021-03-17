Skaggs named National Merit Finalist

West County High School senior Braden Skaggs is one of 1.25% of test takers named as a National Merit Semifinalist. Now, he’s joined the ranks of an even smaller percentage of students who have attained the status of National Merit Finalist.

Skaggs and other students across the U.S. were notified recently that they have now advanced to the final phase of this national recognition program. Students do this by demonstrating high potential for future academic accomplishment through distinguished performance.

Skaggs, of Leadwood, is the son of Jo Nell Link and Bill Skaggs. He was one of 16,000 students who earned semifinalist status.

He is only the fourth West County student to attain this honor. Syr Lyons and Mason Pratt were named National Merit Scholar Finalists during the 2016-17 school year. William Cureton earned the honor in 2015-16.

Skaggs began this journey in hopes of earning a National Merit Scholarship by taking the PSAT, the preliminary SAT. Students who earned high scores on the PSAT were named as a semifinalist or earned honorable mention in the 66th scholarship program.