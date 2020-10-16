Skaggs named National Merit Semifinalist

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Others have also influenced Skaggs’ successes.

Simily said Skaggs is an exceptional student who is highly intelligent and has a schedule full of honors and college courses. He is currently taking an advanced class on Mineral Area College’s campus as well.

“Not only does Braden excel academically, he also excels musically,” she said. “He’s a member of our concert choir and has attained many awards in that area of his educational career as well.”

She said the staff is proud of Skaggs because he is a well-rounded model student and sets the bar high.

“I can’t wait to see where his road takes him,” said Simily. “With his natural gifts and work ethic, he is sure to go far.”

Principal Levi Rawson said Skaggs is a very intelligent and excellent student.

“We are happy for an very proud of Braden and his accomplishments of becoming a semifinalist,” he said. “We are excited to see what Braden is able to accomplish not only in high school but in his future as well.”

WCHS teacher Barb Steel said Skaggs’ honor is “a district honor and speaks highly of the type of student Braden is and the quality of education he has received at West County.”