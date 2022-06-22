SkillsUSA honors Williams with Volunteer of the Year Award

John Williams of Farmington is being awarded the Ernie Gary SkillsUSA Championships Volunteer of the Year Award during the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta this week, June 20-24.

SkillsUSA is a volunteer-driven organization and thousands of individuals donate more than 70,000 hours each year to make the conference a reality. Outstanding SkillsUSA volunteer Ernie Gary attended 48 national conferences and helped manage the SkillsUSA Championships in many areas, including the collection and distribution of industry prizes for students. Gary's family established this new award in his honor and memory. The award honors one individual per year who makes a difference for the SkillsUSA Championships and is a true champion for students.

Williams has worked with the SkillsUSA Championships construction team since 1994. Always one of the first volunteers to arrive on site and one of the last to leave, Williams and his team support the SkillsUSA Championships by building anything that needs to be built to support the conference. He was a former construction superintendent and building trades instructor. Like many outstanding volunteers, he works quietly behind the scenes, leading to the success of the SkillsUSA Championships.

"John is an extremely dedicated and hard-working volunteer," said Chelle Travis, executive director of SkillsUSA. "Williams first won this award in 2017, so winning it a second time is a true testament to how deserving of it he is."

