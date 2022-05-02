 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smith honored by UniTec

Smith honored by UniTec

UniTec's March Student of the Month was Kali Smith, who was congratulated by UniTec Director Jeff Cauley, her graphic design instructor, Corey Warner, and Counselor Lindsey Matthews.

UniTec Career Center's Student of the Month for March 2022 is Kali Smith, a Fredericktown junior who is pursuing Graphic Design.

Smith’s post-graduation plans are to attend a four year, out-of-state college for graphic design.

“I’m thankful that Mr. (Corey) Warner nominated me for student of the month. Mr. Warner is a good teacher because he takes the time to teach you everything one-on-one, he is detailed in his instruction. I think the projects he gives us are a good challenge. I’m thankful that I was accepted into UniTec and that I have the opportunity to learn the skill of graphic design,” said Smith.

UniTec instructor Jason Loughary praised Boyer.

“Kali is an outstanding graphic design student. She follows direction to a T and always produces fantastic work. In addition, she is a very kind student with an outstanding attitude toward the classwork and her peers,” said Warner.

For more information on the Graphic Design program at UniTec, check out the UniTec website at www.uniteccc.com or call 573-431-3300.

