Smith named Student of Month

Kaitlyn L. Smith

The Farmington Elks Lodge #1765 recently announced Kaitlyn L. Smith is the Bismarck High School Student of the Month for November 2021. Kaitlyn is the daughter of Kimberly Harris of Bismarck.

While maintaining a GPA of 4.1792, Smith has been named to the honor roll each year and is active in National Honor Society. She has also been involved in Student Council serving as treasurer, in Integrity Leadership Community serving as secretary, and in Scholar Bowl serving as captain. She has been a member of the basketball and volleyball teams. Additionally, Smith has volunteered with Special Olympics and NHS Highway Cleanup.

After high school graduation, she plans to attend Mineral Area College before transferring to Central Missouri State University to study early childhood education. Upon completing her degree in education, Smith hopes to return to Bismarck to teach kindergarten or first grade.

