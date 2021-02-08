Southeast announces Fall 2020 Dean's List

The following students have been named to the fall 2020 Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University. Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.

David AuBuchon of Cape Girardeau; Kylee Bastie of Fredericktown; Lauren Bathe of Fredericktown; Hannah Battreal of Farmington; Ashlee Blunt of Desloge; Samantha Boyer of Fredericktown; Grace Bradford of Fredericktown; Jade Brewer of Park Hills; Kristin Brown of Bonne Terre; Christiana Cantrell of Park Hills; Peyton Cash of Park Hills; Paige Cash of Farmington; BreAnna Cheaney of Farmington; Brianna Cooper of Farmington; Casey Crawford of Doe Run; Jaya Day of Farmington; Zoe' DeClue of Mineral Point; Austin DeGrant of Fredericktown; Taylor Dickens of Desloge; Lexy Easter of Desloge; Chloe Eye of Mineral Point; Joel Fasnut of Park Hills; Gracie Flanagan of Fredericktown; Alexander Fogelbach of Blackwell; Victoria Forsythe of Fredericktown; Isaac Gaghen of Irondale; Austin Hall of Farmington; Rachel Hamilton of Fredericktown; Abbey Hammack of Bonne Terre; Eli Hampton of Potosi; Johnee Hargis of Fredericktown; Cami Hedgecorth of Potosi; Jami Hedgecorth of Bonne Terre; Katie Hendrix of Fredericktown; Kaden Hicklin of Farmington; Savannah Hinkle of Fredericktown; Amber Huckaba of Fredericktown; Alyssa Jenkins of Doe Run; Shelby Jones of Park Hills; Kyle Lauer of Fredericktown; Emma Mackay of Irondale; Jason Mahurin of Desloge; Erin Malady of Park Hills; Anna Mecey of Bonne Terre; Derek Moss of Bonne Terre; Ralph Patterson of Fredericktown; Ben Peppers of Desloge; Jazmin Phares of Bismarck; Cody Phillips of Fredericktown; Rachel Porter of Farmington; Sidney Pribble of Bonne Terre; Mya Robbins of Fredericktown; Brady Rowl of Fredericktown; Katelyn Runzi of French Village; Ariah Schulz of Fredericktown; Chase Sheldon of Bonne Terre; Bailey Sipp of French Village; Andi Sparks of Park Hills; Alec Stacy of Farmington; Jonathan Starkey of Fredericktown; Riley Wade of Farmington; Kimmy Wallen of Park Hills; Mikayla Watkins of Park Hills; Emma West of Farmington; Sophia White of Irondale; Logan Winder of Farmington; Cheyanne Winn of Farmington.