Southeast announces Fall 2020 President's List

The following students have been named to the fall 2020 President's List at Southeast Missouri State University. Students named to the list earned a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below an A and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
Alexander Fogelbach of Blackwell
Kristin Brown of Bonne Terre
Abbey Hammack of Bonne Terre
Jami Hedgecorth of Bonne Terre
Anna Mecey of Bonne Terre
Derek Moss of Bonne Terre
Sidney Pribble of Bonne Terre
Chase Sheldon of Bonne Terre
David AuBuchon of Cape Girardeau
Ashlee Blunt of Desloge
Lexy Easter of Desloge
Casey Crawford of Doe Run
Hannah Battreal of Farmington
BreAnna Cheaney of Farmington
Rachel Porter of Farmington
Alec Stacy of Farmington
Riley Wade of Farmington
Emma West of Farmington
Logan Winder of Farmington
Cheyanne Winn of Farmington
Kylee Bastie of Fredericktown
Lauren Bathe of Fredericktown
Samantha Boyer of Fredericktown
Grace Bradford of Fredericktown
Gracie Flanagan of Fredericktown
Victoria Forsythe of Fredericktown
Rachel Hamilton of Fredericktown
Johnee Hargis of Fredericktown
Katie Hendrix of Fredericktown
Savannah Hinkle of Fredericktown
Amber Huckaba of Fredericktown
Cody Phillips of Fredericktown
Mya Robbins of Fredericktown
Brady Rowl of Fredericktown
Ariah Schulz of Fredericktown
Jonathan Starkey of Fredericktown
Katelyn Runzi of French Village
Bailey Sipp of French Village
Emma Mackay of Irondale