Southeast announces Fall 2020 President's List
Several local students have been named to the fall 2020 President's List at Southeast Missouri State University. 

 Southeast Missouri State University

The following students have been named to the fall 2020 President's List at Southeast Missouri State University. Students named to the list earned a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below an A and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.

Alexander Fogelbach of Blackwell

Kristin Brown of Bonne Terre

Abbey Hammack of Bonne Terre

Jami Hedgecorth of Bonne Terre

Anna Mecey of Bonne Terre

Derek Moss of Bonne Terre

Sidney Pribble of Bonne Terre

Chase Sheldon of Bonne Terre

David AuBuchon of Cape Girardeau

Ashlee Blunt of Desloge

Lexy Easter of Desloge

Casey Crawford of Doe Run

Hannah Battreal of Farmington

BreAnna Cheaney of Farmington

Rachel Porter of Farmington

Alec Stacy of Farmington

Riley Wade of Farmington

Emma West of Farmington

Logan Winder of Farmington

Cheyanne Winn of Farmington

Kylee Bastie of Fredericktown

Lauren Bathe of Fredericktown

Samantha Boyer of Fredericktown

Grace Bradford of Fredericktown

Gracie Flanagan of Fredericktown

Victoria Forsythe of Fredericktown

Rachel Hamilton of Fredericktown

Johnee Hargis of Fredericktown

Katie Hendrix of Fredericktown

Savannah Hinkle of Fredericktown

Amber Huckaba of Fredericktown

Cody Phillips of Fredericktown

Mya Robbins of Fredericktown

Brady Rowl of Fredericktown

Ariah Schulz of Fredericktown

Jonathan Starkey of Fredericktown

Katelyn Runzi of French Village

Bailey Sipp of French Village

Emma Mackay of Irondale

Zoe' DeClue of Mineral Point

Jade Brewer of Park Hills

Christiana Cantrell of Park Hills

Peyton Cash of Park Hills

Shelby Jones of Park Hills

Erin Malady of Park Hills

Mikayla Watkins of Park Hills

Eli Hampton of Potosi

Cami Hedgecorth of Potosi

