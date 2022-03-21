Southeast announces Fall 2021 President's, Dean's lists

Southeast Missouri State University, based in Cape Girardeau, recently announced its students who were named to the President's and Dean's lists for fall.

The following students have been named to the fall 2021 President's List. Students named to the list earned at least a 4.0 grade point average (GPA) and completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit in a semester.

Abby Alfaro of Potosi

Natalie Amelunke of Fredericktown

David AuBuchon of Leadwood

Ian Bacon of Desloge

Jade Brewer of Park Hills

Dawson Buford of Fredericktown

Abbey Hammack of Bonne Terre

Johnee Hargis of Fredericktown

Rachel Hedgecorth of Bonne Terre

Cassandra Hendrixson of Farmington

Amber Huckaba of Fredericktown

Macy Kamler of Bonne Terre

Reese Long of Desloge

Libby McEntire of Bonne Terre

Jordayn Mercer of Mineral Point

Cody Phillips of Fredericktown

Rachel Porter of Farmington

Mya Robbins of Fredericktown

Brady Rowl of Fredericktown

Ariah Schulz of Fredericktown

Bailey Sipp of French Village

Andi Sparks of Fredericktown

Emily Stricklin of Farmington

Maiya Tragesser of Farmington

Riley Wade of Farmington

Mikayla Watkins of Farmington

Emma West of Farmington

Josiah White of Fredericktown

The following students have been named to the fall 2021 Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University. Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 GPA on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.

Chris Walker of Bonne Terre

Garrett Smith of Bonne Terre

Rachel Hedgecorth of Bonne Terre

Sophia White of Bonne Terre

Madeline Civey of Bonne Terre

Abbey Hammack of Bonne Terre

Skylar Hultberg of Bonne Terre

Macy Kamler of Bonne Terre

Olivia Willard of Bonne Terre

Libby McEntire of Bonne Terre

Nick Lukachick of Bonne Terre

Ian Bacon of Deslodge

Reese Long of Desloge

Rachel Porter of Farmington

Emma West of Farmington

Bailey Seaton of Farmington

Mikayla Watkins of Farmington

Alex Wade of Farmington

Emily Stricklin of Farmington

Maiya Tragesser of Farmington

Riley Wade of Farmington

Alyson Tucker of Farmington

Zane Harvey of Farmington

Kynze Adams of Farmington

Cassandra Hendrixson of Farmington

Gracie Willis of Farmington

Ezra Crocker of Farmington

Andi Sparks of Fredericktown

Ariah Schulz of Fredericktown

Brady Rowl of Fredericktown

Cody Phillips of Fredericktown

Mya Robbins of Fredericktown

Johnee Hargis of Fredericktown

Natalie Amelunke of Fredericktown

Cora Spain of Fredericktown

Josiah White of Fredericktown

Zach Link of Fredericktown

Amber Huckaba of Fredericktown

Dawson Buford of Fredericktown

Bailey Sipp of French Village

David AuBuchon of Leadwood

Jordayn Mercer of Mineral Point

Madi Jones of Mineral Point

Joel Fasnut of Park Hills

Jade Brewer of Park Hills

Abby Alfaro of Potosi

Devin Steele of Potosi

Zach Haynes of Potosi

Devon Scott of Valles Mines

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0