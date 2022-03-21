Southeast announces Fall 2021 President's, Dean's lists

Southeast Missouri State University, based in Cape Girardeau, recently announced its students who were named to the President's and Dean's lists for fall.
The following students have been named to the fall 2021 President's List. Students named to the list earned at least a 4.0 grade point average (GPA) and completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit in a semester.
Abby Alfaro of Potosi
Natalie Amelunke of Fredericktown
David AuBuchon of Leadwood
Ian Bacon of Desloge
Jade Brewer of Park Hills
Dawson Buford of Fredericktown
Abbey Hammack of Bonne Terre
Johnee Hargis of Fredericktown
Rachel Hedgecorth of Bonne Terre
Cassandra Hendrixson of Farmington
Amber Huckaba of Fredericktown
Macy Kamler of Bonne Terre
Reese Long of Desloge
Libby McEntire of Bonne Terre
Jordayn Mercer of Mineral Point
Cody Phillips of Fredericktown
Rachel Porter of Farmington
Mya Robbins of Fredericktown
Brady Rowl of Fredericktown
Ariah Schulz of Fredericktown
Bailey Sipp of French Village
Andi Sparks of Fredericktown
Emily Stricklin of Farmington
Maiya Tragesser of Farmington
Riley Wade of Farmington
Mikayla Watkins of Farmington
Emma West of Farmington
Josiah White of Fredericktown
The following students have been named to the fall 2021 Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University. Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 GPA on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
Chris Walker of Bonne Terre
Garrett Smith of Bonne Terre
Rachel Hedgecorth of Bonne Terre
Sophia White of Bonne Terre
Madeline Civey of Bonne Terre
Abbey Hammack of Bonne Terre
Skylar Hultberg of Bonne Terre
Macy Kamler of Bonne Terre
Olivia Willard of Bonne Terre
Libby McEntire of Bonne Terre
Nick Lukachick of Bonne Terre
Ian Bacon of Deslodge
Reese Long of Desloge
Rachel Porter of Farmington
Emma West of Farmington
Bailey Seaton of Farmington
Mikayla Watkins of Farmington
Alex Wade of Farmington
Emily Stricklin of Farmington
Maiya Tragesser of Farmington
Riley Wade of Farmington
Alyson Tucker of Farmington
Zane Harvey of Farmington
Kynze Adams of Farmington
Cassandra Hendrixson of Farmington
Gracie Willis of Farmington
Ezra Crocker of Farmington
Andi Sparks of Fredericktown
Ariah Schulz of Fredericktown
Brady Rowl of Fredericktown
Cody Phillips of Fredericktown
Mya Robbins of Fredericktown
Johnee Hargis of Fredericktown
Natalie Amelunke of Fredericktown
Cora Spain of Fredericktown
Josiah White of Fredericktown
Zach Link of Fredericktown
Amber Huckaba of Fredericktown
Dawson Buford of Fredericktown
Bailey Sipp of French Village
David AuBuchon of Leadwood
Jordayn Mercer of Mineral Point
Madi Jones of Mineral Point
Joel Fasnut of Park Hills
Jade Brewer of Park Hills
Abby Alfaro of Potosi
Devin Steele of Potosi
Zach Haynes of Potosi
Devon Scott of Valles Mines