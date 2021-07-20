 Skip to main content
Southeast announces Spring 2021 Dean's List
Southeast announces Spring 2021 Dean's List

Southeast announces Spring 2021 Dean's List

The university based in Cape Girardeau released its spring dean's list.

 Southeast Missouri State University

The following students have been named to the spring 2021 Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University. Those noted with a * also were included on the President's List, meaning they achieved a 4.0 GPA and completed 12 credit hours:

Abby Alfaro* of Potosi; David AuBuchon* of Cape Girardeau; Kylee Bastie* of Fredericktown; Lauren Bathe* of Fredericktown; Samantha Boyer* of Fredericktown; Jade Brewer* of Park Hills; Christiana* Cantrell of Park Hills; Kaytlin* Cantrell (Lovett) of Mineral Point; Brianna Cooper of Farmington; Zoe DeClue of Mineral Point; Chloe Eye of Mineral Point; Gracie Flanagan* of Fredericktown; Alexander Fogelbach* of Blackwell; Isaac Gaghen of Irondale; Matt Gaia* of Bonne Terre; Braden Greif* of Farmington; Lynsey Gulley* of Fredericktown; Abbey Hammack* of Bonne Terre; Eli Hampton* of Potosi; Johnee Hargis of Fredericktown; Ryan Hathaway* of Park Hills; Rachel Hedgecorth of Bonne Terre; Cassi Hendrixson* of Farmington; Savannah Hinkle* of Fredericktown; Amber Huckaba* of Fredericktown; Shelby Jones* of Park Hills; Zach Link of Fredericktown; Emma Mackay* of Irondale; Erin Malady* of Park Hills; Kayla McCutcheon* of Farmington; Anna Mecey* of Bonne Terre; Jordayn Mercer* of Mineral Point; Cody Phillips* of Fredericktown; Rachel Porter* of Farmington; Mya Robbins* of Fredericktown; Brady Rowl* of Fredericktown; Ariah Schulz* of Fredericktown; Devon Scott* of Valles Mines; Chase Sheldon of Bonne Terre; Bailey Sipp* of French Village; James Stafford of Farmington; Riley Wade of Farmington; Chris Walker* of Bonne Terre; Mikayla Watkins* of Park Hills; Emma West* of Farmington; Sophia White of Bonne Terre.

Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses. Additionally, students who earned a 4.0 grade point average, and meet all the requirements listed above, also earned a spot on the President's List.

