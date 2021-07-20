Southeast announces Spring 2021 Dean's List

The following students have been named to the spring 2021 Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University. Those noted with a * also were included on the President's List, meaning they achieved a 4.0 GPA and completed 12 credit hours:

Abby Alfaro* of Potosi; David AuBuchon* of Cape Girardeau; Kylee Bastie* of Fredericktown; Lauren Bathe* of Fredericktown; Samantha Boyer* of Fredericktown; Jade Brewer* of Park Hills; Christiana* Cantrell of Park Hills; Kaytlin* Cantrell (Lovett) of Mineral Point; Brianna Cooper of Farmington; Zoe DeClue of Mineral Point; Chloe Eye of Mineral Point; Gracie Flanagan* of Fredericktown; Alexander Fogelbach* of Blackwell; Isaac Gaghen of Irondale; Matt Gaia* of Bonne Terre; Braden Greif* of Farmington; Lynsey Gulley* of Fredericktown; Abbey Hammack* of Bonne Terre; Eli Hampton* of Potosi; Johnee Hargis of Fredericktown; Ryan Hathaway* of Park Hills; Rachel Hedgecorth of Bonne Terre; Cassi Hendrixson* of Farmington; Savannah Hinkle* of Fredericktown; Amber Huckaba* of Fredericktown; Shelby Jones* of Park Hills; Zach Link of Fredericktown; Emma Mackay* of Irondale; Erin Malady* of Park Hills; Kayla McCutcheon* of Farmington; Anna Mecey* of Bonne Terre; Jordayn Mercer* of Mineral Point; Cody Phillips* of Fredericktown; Rachel Porter* of Farmington; Mya Robbins* of Fredericktown; Brady Rowl* of Fredericktown; Ariah Schulz* of Fredericktown; Devon Scott* of Valles Mines; Chase Sheldon of Bonne Terre; Bailey Sipp* of French Village; James Stafford of Farmington; Riley Wade of Farmington; Chris Walker* of Bonne Terre; Mikayla Watkins* of Park Hills; Emma West* of Farmington; Sophia White of Bonne Terre.