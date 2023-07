The following students have been named to the spring 2023 Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University.

Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.

The list includes:

Ben Mosier of Park Hills; Andi Sparks of Fredericktown; Brady Rowl of Fredericktown; Stephanie Whanger of Park Hills; Allison Bahr of Ste. Genevieve; Chelsea Durham of Ste. Genevieve; Sam Buxton of Park Hills; Blake Moore of Ste. Genevieve; Drew Lynch of Farmington; Lauren Bell of Ste. Genevieve.

Also: Annie Kreitler of Ste. Genevieve; Cora Spain of Fredericktown; Theoren Viox of Ste Genevieve; Maria Marzuco of Ste. Genevieve; Lance De Marzo of Irondale; Tyler Hambrick of Bonne Terre; Madeline Civey of Bonne Terre; Ashley Gretzmacher of Ste. Genevieve; Kayla Steiger of Ste. Genevieve; Collin Grass of Ste. Genevieve; Shelby Rall of Ste. Genevieve; Cora Friedman of Ste. Genevieve; Matthew Gettinger of Ste. Genevieve; Logan Sellers of Ste. Genevieve; Josiah White of Fredericktown; Kate Goza of Potosi; Maiya Tragesser of Farmington; Marshall Boeren of Ste. Genevieve.

Also: Hannah Battreal of Farmington; Whitley Gegg of Ste. Genevieve; Jordayn Mercer of Mineral Point; Samantha Boyer of Fredericktown; Isaac Gaghen of Irondale; Zach Link of Fredericktown; Chloe Propst of Ste. Genevieve; Alyson Tucker of Farmington; Christopher Lipina of Bonne Terre; Lily Hovis of Fredericktown; Emily Skaggs of Ste. Genevieve; Zane Harvey of Farmington; Dawson Buford of Fredericktown; Paxton Clark of Fredericktown; Micah Heisler of Fredericktown; Michael Okenfuss of Ste. Genevieve; Abby Marzuco of Ste. Genevieve; Briana Watts of Ste. Genevieve; Michala Hahn of Farmington; Alyssa Fahnestock of Sainte Genevieve; Ian Bacon of Desloge;

Also: Bella Kent of Bonne Terre; Marysa Flieg of Ste. Genevieve; Macy Kamler of Bonne Terre; Daniel Gerler of Fredericktown; Kirby Fletcher of Farmington; Megan Aubuchon of Ste. Genevieve; Madi Jones of Mineral Point; Flynn Tucker of Bloomsdale; James Constien of Farmington; McKenzie Callahan of Bloomsdale; Marrah Sansoucie of Bonne Terre; Libby McEntire of Bonne Terre; Casey Ayers of Ste. Genevieve; Abby Robbins of Farmington; Emily Reever of Farmington; Campbell Blum of Farmington; Kaden Shipley of Farmington; Lilly Earley of Farmington; Peyton Ryan of Farmington; Brenan Schaper of Farmington; Alayna Sparr of Farmington; Shannon Blount of Farmington; Kylie Kinnard of Park Hills; Bunny Chibitty of Ste. Genevieve; Gavin Anderson of Farmington; Cassie Widdows of Farmington.