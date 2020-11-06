Southeast art students' work displaying at Forge Gallery

"Fall Student Exhibition," an exhibition of ceramics, metalwork, photography and painting by Southeast Missouri State University students will be on display now through Dec. 3 at the Forge Gallery in Cape Girardeau.

This inaugural exhibition in the recently-opened Forge Gallery highlights the new space and the Southeast students' artwork.

An opening reception was held Friday night. The exhibition is free and open to the public. Face coverings will be required, and social distancing guidelines will be in place.

This exhibition was curated by Billy Brooks, a Southeast senior art major with an emphasis in sculpture from Caruthersville. Brooks has also served as an intern with gallery owner Steve Watkins.

Southeast students exhibiting their artwork include: