Southeast art students' work displaying at Forge Gallery
  • Updated
Southeast students are displaying art, like this piece from Heather Meadows, through Dec. 3 at Forge Gallery in Cape.

 submitted photo

"Fall Student Exhibition," an exhibition of ceramics, metalwork, photography and painting by Southeast Missouri State University students will be on display now through Dec. 3 at the Forge Gallery in Cape Girardeau.

This inaugural exhibition in the recently-opened Forge Gallery highlights the new space and the Southeast students' artwork.

An opening reception was held Friday night. The exhibition is free and open to the public. Face coverings will be required, and social distancing guidelines will be in place.

This exhibition was curated by Billy Brooks, a Southeast senior art major with an emphasis in sculpture from Caruthersville. Brooks has also served as an intern with gallery owner Steve Watkins.

Southeast students exhibiting their artwork include:

  • Amber Huckaba, a junior art major with an emphasis in painting from Fredericktown;
  • Seraphina McAteer, a senior art major with an emphasis in ceramics from Cedar Hill;
  • Heather Meadows, a senior art major with an emphasis in sculpture from Scott City;
  • Melanie Reichert, a junior art major with an emphasis in sculpture from Wildwood;
  • John Stringer, a junior art major with an emphasis in digital arts, photography from High Ridge;
  • Bella Szabo, a senior art major with an emphasis in ceramics from Springfield, Illinois

The Forge Gallery, located at 509 Morgan Oak, was conceived and created by local artist Steve Watkins. In addition to the gallery space, the building contains a barroom for private functions and a working forge where Watkins creates a variety of metalwork.

"The Forge Gallery has been re-purposed from its original design as a feed store, which fed your animals, into a space that now feeds your spirit," Watkins said.

