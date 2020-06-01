Southeast grad reaches dream to become teacher

“They care about each student and want to see us succeed wholeheartedly,” she said. “They are so passionate about history. When you’re surrounded by people who love what they do, it solidifies that what you want to do is the right path.”

Southeast also provided her the opportunity to live in the Secondary Scholars Learning Community, where they could share their common academic interests. As a freshman, Simpson connected with fellow education majors, faculty and advisors, and participated in special study sessions focused on success in the education curriculum.

Simpson was also an active member of Southeast’s Secondary Social Studies Educators Association which allowed her to learn from other students, engage with faculty and take part in one-on-one communication with professionals.

“We had many adventures in Chicago learning from the best in the business,” she said.

One of the greatest highlights of her time at Southeast was a two-week study abroad trip to the Bavarian Alps where students immersed in the new culture and enjoyed excursions throughout Germany and Austria.