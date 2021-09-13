Southeast Missouri State University announces graduates

Southeast Missouri State University has announced its spring and summer 2021 graduates.
Maura Allen of Fredericktown graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: biomedical sciences option.
Lauren Bathe of Fredericktown graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting.
Grace Bradford of Fredericktown graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in human environmental studies: fashion and consumer science option.
Hannah Brewington of Fredericktown graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting.
Shelly Buxton of Farmington graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary administration.
Christiana Cantrell of Park Hills graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in English education.
Gracie Flanagan of Fredericktown graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in elementary education.
Alexander Fogelbach of Blackwell graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in computer science.
Matt Gaia of Bonne Terre graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in elementary education.
Katherine Galvan of Park Hills graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in criminal justice.
Beth Glore of Park Hills graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary administration.
Rachel Hamilton of Fredericktown graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting.
Eli Hampton of Potosi graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in social studies.
Crystal Herman of Farmington graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary education: educational studies option.
Savannah Hinkle of Fredericktown graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in agricultural education.
Shelby Jones of Park Hills graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in English education.
Bradley Judge of Desloge graduated with a Master of Public Administration.
Katie Kitchell of Bonne Terre graduated with a Specialist in Education with a major in teacher leadership.
Devin Martinez of Potosi graduated with a Bachelor of Applied Science with a major in applied technology.
Anna Mecey of Bonne Terre graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in environmental science: chemistry option.
Justice Mosier of Park Hills graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary administration.
Jazmin Phares of Bismarck graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in agribusiness: animal science option.
Jemima Phillips of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in English: literature option.
Kameron Richards of Potosi graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in psychology.
Sean Roney of Desloge graduated with a Master of Science with a major in criminal justice.
Erica Skaggs of Mineral Point graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: biomedical sciences option.
Taylor Skiles of Mineral Point graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary administration.
Shania Sweeney of Farmington graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in human environmental studies: dietetics option.
Luther Thurman IV of Irondale graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in engineering technology: mechanical and manufacturing systems option.
BreAnna Ward of Park Hills graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in medical laboratory science.
Tucker Watson of Leadwood graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in business administration.
Wendi Williams of Fredericktown graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary education and a Graduate Certificate with a major in special reading K-12 licensure.
Andrea Winingar of Caledonia graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: biomedical sciences option.
Jeffrey Yates of Mineral Point graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary education: educational technology option.