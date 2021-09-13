 Skip to main content
Southeast Missouri State University announces graduates
Southeast Missouri State University announces graduates

Southeast Missouri State University announces graduates

Many local residents graduated from Southeast Missouri University in Cape Girardeau this spring and summer.

 Southeast Missouri University

Southeast Missouri State University has announced its spring and summer 2021 graduates.

Maura Allen of Fredericktown graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: biomedical sciences option.

Lauren Bathe of Fredericktown graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting.

Grace Bradford of Fredericktown graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in human environmental studies: fashion and consumer science option.

Hannah Brewington of Fredericktown graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting.

Shelly Buxton of Farmington graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary administration.

Christiana Cantrell of Park Hills graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in English education.

Gracie Flanagan of Fredericktown graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in elementary education.

Alexander Fogelbach of Blackwell graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in computer science.

Matt Gaia of Bonne Terre graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in elementary education.

Katherine Galvan of Park Hills graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in criminal justice.

Beth Glore of Park Hills graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary administration.

Rachel Hamilton of Fredericktown graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting.

Eli Hampton of Potosi graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in social studies.

Crystal Herman of Farmington graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary education: educational studies option.

Savannah Hinkle of Fredericktown graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in agricultural education.

Shelby Jones of Park Hills graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in English education.

Bradley Judge of Desloge graduated with a Master of Public Administration.

Katie Kitchell of Bonne Terre graduated with a Specialist in Education with a major in teacher leadership.

Devin Martinez of Potosi graduated with a Bachelor of Applied Science with a major in applied technology.

Anna Mecey of Bonne Terre graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in environmental science: chemistry option.

Justice Mosier of Park Hills graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary administration.

Jazmin Phares of Bismarck graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in agribusiness: animal science option.

Jemima Phillips of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in English: literature option.

Kameron Richards of Potosi graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in psychology.

Sean Roney of Desloge graduated with a Master of Science with a major in criminal justice.

Erica Skaggs of Mineral Point graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: biomedical sciences option.

Taylor Skiles of Mineral Point graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary administration.

Shania Sweeney of Farmington graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in human environmental studies: dietetics option.

Luther Thurman IV of Irondale graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in engineering technology: mechanical and manufacturing systems option.

BreAnna Ward of Park Hills graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in medical laboratory science.

Tucker Watson of Leadwood graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in business administration.

Wendi Williams of Fredericktown graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary education and a Graduate Certificate with a major in special reading K-12 licensure.

Andrea Winingar of Caledonia graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: biomedical sciences option.

Jeffrey Yates of Mineral Point graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary education: educational technology option.

