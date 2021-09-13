Southeast Missouri State University announces graduates

Southeast Missouri State University has announced its spring and summer 2021 graduates.

Maura Allen of Fredericktown graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: biomedical sciences option.

Lauren Bathe of Fredericktown graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting.

Grace Bradford of Fredericktown graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in human environmental studies: fashion and consumer science option.

Hannah Brewington of Fredericktown graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting.

Shelly Buxton of Farmington graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary administration.

Christiana Cantrell of Park Hills graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in English education.

Gracie Flanagan of Fredericktown graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in elementary education.

Alexander Fogelbach of Blackwell graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in computer science.