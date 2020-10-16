Southeast Missouri State University announces summer 2020 graduates

Southeast Missouri State University has announced its summer 2020 graduates.
Jordan Cuneio of Bismarck graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in historic preservation and cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in history.
Zach Dane of Bonne Terre graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing.
Camille Gibson of Bonne Terre graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies with a major in general studies.
Joshua Mitchell of Farmington graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary administration.
Support Local Journalism
Devin Nagel of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies with a major in general studies.
Katelyn Hudson of Fredericktown graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in teacher leadership.
Luke Myers of Fredericktown graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: biomedical sciences option.
Nickie Bishop of Potosi graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in applied behavior analysis.
Nicole Portell of Potosi graduated with a Specialist in Educational Administration.
Timothy Middleton of Valles Mines graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in public history: historic preservation option.
Degrees were conferred to 340 summer graduates.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!