Southeast Missouri State University announces summer 2020 graduates

Southeast Missouri State University has announced its summer 2020 graduates.

Jordan Cuneio of Bismarck graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in historic preservation and cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in history.

Zach Dane of Bonne Terre graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing.

Camille Gibson of Bonne Terre graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies with a major in general studies.

Joshua Mitchell of Farmington graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary administration.

Devin Nagel of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies with a major in general studies.

Katelyn Hudson of Fredericktown graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in teacher leadership.

Luke Myers of Fredericktown graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: biomedical sciences option.

Nickie Bishop of Potosi graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in applied behavior analysis.

Nicole Portell of Potosi graduated with a Specialist in Educational Administration.