Southeast Missouri State University announces summer 2020 graduates
Southeast Missouri State University announces summer 2020 graduates

Southeast Missouri State University announces summer 2020 graduates

Southeast Missouri State University recently announced its summer 2020 graduates, which included 340 students.

Southeast Missouri State University has announced its summer 2020 graduates.

Jordan Cuneio of Bismarck graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in historic preservation and cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in history.

Zach Dane of Bonne Terre graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing.

Camille Gibson of Bonne Terre graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies with a major in general studies.

Joshua Mitchell of Farmington graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary administration.

Devin Nagel of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies with a major in general studies.

Katelyn Hudson of Fredericktown graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in teacher leadership.

Luke Myers of Fredericktown graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: biomedical sciences option.

Nickie Bishop of Potosi graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in applied behavior analysis.

Nicole Portell of Potosi graduated with a Specialist in Educational Administration.

Timothy Middleton of Valles Mines graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in public history: historic preservation option.

Degrees were conferred to 340 summer graduates.

