Sparks prepares for retirement at end of June

At the end of the 2020-21 school year, the Farmington School District is preparing to say good-bye to one of its most respected leaders as he makes his “final approach” to retirement.
Air Force Col. Randall Sparks leads the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFROTC) for the area. His five-year tenure at Farmington High School will officially end in June, capping off a decades-long career as an officer in the Air Force.
Sparks talked about his life in the military, his role in teaching potential military leaders in high school, and what he plans to do in this next stage of life.
“I plan to stay in Farmington,” he said. “I have a wife and two daughters, both daughters are just starting their careers. I grew up in Union, not too far from here, in a very similar community. Farmington is my home. My wife and I intend to stay until wanderlust or grandbabies pull us out of here. We love it in Farmington, we fell in love with it right away. We have a beautiful home, wonderful neighbors, this is going to be it for the foreseeable future.”
After graduating from the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sparks served 25 years of active duty in the Air Force before he officially retired.
“I then came to the school as an employee of the school district, but working in the JROTC program,” he said. “I have done that for five years, and now it’s time to try the retirement thing again. I didn’t get it right the first time. This is 34 years in uniform for me. I’m not sure I’m going to know how to dress come June. Maybe I will get some help with that.”
“All instructors in the ROTC are officially retired, they’re not on the active military roles anymore. It’s a great program because it supplements our salaries at the schools. The schools get a really good deal on us as instructors. It’s really about keeping guys like me and Sgt. Heflin in uniform — teaching, training, shaping — but also giving us a chance to continue to serve in that capacity. And for me, I got to keep wearing that uniform for a few more years, which was a plus to continue to represent the Air Force and our country.”
Senior Master Sergeant Earnest Heflin, also a retired Air Force careerist, helps Sparks run the JROTC program.
“Sgt. Heflin is a great partner, he taught me how to do ROTC,” Sparks said. “In the military, there’s a tradition of the senior officer and the senior enlisted person sort of being a partner in the overall leadership of an organization. That’s something I took to heart as a young lieutenant all the way up to being a colonel.
"It takes both sides buying into that and there was never any question that he was that rock solid senior NCO that the officer could always count on to do things. It’s those partnerships that I’m going to miss the most.”
Sparks describes himself as "a blessed individual" to have been able to mold the youth in his charge, and gives credit for all he does to God.
“The five years I did this was God clearly shouting at me to do this one,” he said. “It came out of nowhere, it landed right here. I can’t think of anything I have done better with the first part of my post-Air Force career. The great thing about ROTC is that all the cadets are by definition volunteers. The Air Force won’t allow us to keep a kid who’s being made to be there. The parents or even the school can’t say they have to be there. It’s ultimately my authority and by contract with the school district that I get to say who are cadets or not.
"In that group of volunteers you have some that are really special that we can just monitor or guide and they are going to be great even without us. You have the masses in the middle that it’s kind of fun to teach them and train them.”
According to Sparks, the most memorable students are not necessarily the star students or high achievers. It's the ones who struggled through high school and the ROTC program but eventually made it through to the end.
“Those couple of cadets that are hanging out at the back end, not sure why they are there, but they want to be there,” he said. “They’re not sure they are buying what you’re selling. You look at them in four years of the program and they’re walking across the stage and you know in your heart that they might not have walked across that stage without your influence.
"We have two or three that will tell me that they wouldn’t have got through high school without me. I can’t think of a better reason to have done what I did and humbled by the opportunity to be that person or be a part of that program that was all the difference in that young person’s life.
“They’re all special, you just have to find the right buttons to push, the right ways to motivate or explain to get through to them. We didn’t get through to them all, but there’s three or four on a better track through life because you happen to bump into them through ROTC.”
Sparks noted that cadet numbers are down due to the difficulties of COVID-19, meaning that the next few years will be a time of rebuilding. He does, however, see a silver lining in the lower numbers.
“There’s two instructors in the program for a reason,” he said. “When you have 100 students, I’m not going to reach or connect with all of them. When you are down to 50, I would say those personal interactions have been a little bit easier because you have more time per student.
"Sgt. Heflin will tell you that’s where our energy is. During COVID last year, we were like ‘ugh.’ The kids came back and it was like drinking an energy drink. We were fired up again. We feed off the energy of the kids.”
Not all students who start the program go the full four years, and there are many different reasons for cadets dropping out of the program. Just because someone leaves the program, however, doesn't mean they are forgotten by Sparks.
“I hate to put it this way, but we have a lot of students who start with us that don’t make it," he said. "It’s not for them. They don’t like getting their hair cut or something. We have a lot of really great kids that are doing that, but they get more interested in agriculture or something else.
"What’s great about that, is that once they start with us, there’s always that ‘I know who they are,’ name, face recognition, I kind of know what their issues are if they have them. I see them in the hallways or whatever and I still make a point to connect with them. I know who they are and they matter to me — even if they are not in my program anymore.”
Quite often Sparks will be serving in some capacity at a game or event, even if ROTC is not part of the activity.
“It’s kind of an Air Force upbringing,” he said. “When you serve in the Air Force, the good leaders are like, ‘It’s not just about what you do at work.’ It’s about the whole package. We teach our cadets that it’s one thing to come to school and do your schoolwork, but where’s the community service? Where’s the service before self? — which is an Air Force core value.”
Sparks and Heflin are always looking for ways to get involved in district leadership opportunities, as well as other events and activities where they can be present and positive outside the classroom with students other than ROTC cadets.
“I would say Sgt. Heflin’s been a great example of that,” Sparks said. “I do baseball, and both of us do committees within the district that we are not required to do. We enjoy the community, we enjoy our colleagues, being a part of those things is kind of second nature. A lot of it is part of the Air Force DNA.
“The school district has been very supportive. I’m grateful not just for ROTC, but for baseball. I was in with them, but they were all in for me from the beginning. Dr. LaMonds, Mr. Ruble, the school board, everybody is all about 'how can we help you?' as a program.”
Looking back on his military career, Sparks seemed very satisfied with how everything had turned out.
“My wife always joked that God worked at the Air Force Personnel Center, because we just got great assignment after great assignment,” he said. “My training was in electronics, communications, computers and networks. When I started, that was all just taking off, so I was very busy as a young lieutenant installing networks and setting up computers for people and programs around the world.
"As you move up in the officer’s corps, you get more and more into leadership and executive roles and less in the technical. That’s really where I had the most fun, working with people and helping people succeed; making an impact in lives for airmen around the world. We’ve lived in Italy, Germany, Hawaii, England, the list goes on. Every step of the way was blessed."
So, what is next for Sparks? Maybe he will spend some time in the chair — not a rocking chair, by the way — that the school district gave him in honor of his retirement.
“Right now I have an appointment with the front porch and fishing pole,” he said. “Everybody keeps asking me what I want to do next, ‘You’re going to be bored after a while’. The lifestyle that we led serving in the military was very busy.
"Of course, taking care of students was very much a full-time job. I’m looking forward to being bored for a few weeks, but I will find something to do. I’ve got several hobbies and of course, a house and a yard that have been neglected over the last five years.
“What’s next is that I’ll find another way to serve, but for now it’s just look and see what God has in mind for that. I’ll listen quietly until he shouts at me what that is.”
