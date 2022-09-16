Special Acres receive donations from FSCB

On Wednesday, students at Special Acres School received a visit from a couple of employees of the Park Hills branch of First State Community Bank (FSCB). They were there to teach students about money and financial literacy under the Impact Initiative.

In addition to the lesson, the branch also donated items the school needed. Each classroom had made a wishlist and the bank purchased some of those items. Items purchased included large gym mats, a tricycle, different communication resources for various students, educational materials to help teach life skills, items for arts and crafts, and gait belts to help in transferring and walking with students. The bank also provided snacks and drinks to some of the classes.

Special Acres School is a member of the Missouri Schools for the Severely Disabled, and has a focus on creating a safe environment, while also providing equal opportunities for individual growth, education, and independence for students. The K-12 school takes in students up to the age of 21. All students attending the school are from local school districts.

Kelly Linck, one of the teachers at Special Acres, said First State Community Bank’s kindness is a huge blessing to the students and classes at the school. Linck has been with the school 14 years, and said the school has been around long before she joined.

“Everybody knows about the public schools, but they don’t necessarily know about us,” explained Linck. “So that’s why we also felt very thankful the bank recognized us.”

This year is Kaytlyn Harrison’s first year doing the bank's Impact Initiative, but knew she wanted to include Special Acres in some way as she has a personal connection to the school. Her sister had attended the school.

“She tried public school and it just wasn’t good for her, and when she came to Special Acres they did nothing but take phenomenal care of her,” explained Harrison. “And so I want to give back to them for giving to the kids they give to.”

Harrison was joined by Miranda Berry, also of FSCB, as the two taught Linck’s class about money, including how many coins add up to a dollar, while also learning how to save money using a piggy bank. They used a coloring page featuring a piggy bank. The students also showed off what they had learned.

At the end of the lesson, the kids received a cup featuring the FSCB logo, as well as a pair of sunglasses and a bracelet.