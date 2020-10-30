Spring registration starts at MAC

“For the spring semester, we’ll continue to have both on-campus and online class options,” Dean of Students Julie Sheets said. “Many students have indicated that they prefer to learn in person and we’ve implemented safety measures on campus to help ensure the health of everyone who visits MAC.”

First-time students can apply online at www.MineralArea.edu or contact the Admissions Office at 573-518-2133 for application information. Once admitted, students will be assigned an advisor with whom they can schedule an appointment to discuss degree and course options.

Returning MAC students can update their application and enroll online or schedule an appointment with an advisor and enroll in person. Appointments are available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday and Wednesday evenings by calling 573-431-4593. All students are encouraged to meet with an advisor to stay on track to graduate.