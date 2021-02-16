Sprinkler malfunction dumps 2,000 gallons of water inside Fredericktown Middle School

Cold temperatures may be responsible for a sprinkler system malfunction that dumped approximately 2,000 gallons of water inside Kelly A. Burlison Middle School in Fredericktown Tuesday morning.

The Fredericktown Fire Department responded to a call at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday to Kelly A. Burlison Middle School.

Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark said upon arrival, they found the sprinkler system had malfunctioned, dumping approximately 2,000 gallons of water inside the school. Areas impacted included the library, front offices, cafetorium and front entrance.

"It was right beside the front door so a lot of the water was going outside and then some of it backed up into the office, library and a bit into the cafetorium," Fredericktown Superintendent Chadd Starkey said.

The fire department remained on scene to assist with the cleanup and to squeegee the school.

"We are in the process of finishing up, we are drying the carpet tiles," Starkey said. "It could have been a lot worse. The fire department reacted very quickly so that helped."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Starkey said the floors are concrete under the carpet tiles and completely concrete in the cafetorium so it was not nearly as bad as it could have been.