St. Francois 4-H Robotics team takes 2nd at state competition

“We thank them and appreciate their work greatly,” Goetz said of all the people who lent a hand. “We also want to thank Greg Nichols, a robotics instructor, and his son, John Nichols, for their aid in dealing with parts and navigating the Worldwide VEX Robotics.”

During the state robotics meet at North County High School, teams had to qualify, and only the top 24 teams made the cut.

Each team was randomly partnered with another team, and the matches pit two teams against two other teams. Chex-Mate easily won their first match and would go on to win four out of five matches, finding themselves temporarily in the first place standing.

The team then had to wait for the final matches to find out if they would hold the first place slot for finals or be bumped back to second or third place. The results of the final match came in very close. A third tiebreaker had to be used to decide which position the team would receive in the finals.

The team moved on to win their next two matches, earning a place in the final state championship match. Chex-mate would ultimately place second in the state tournament out of the top 24 teams.

“Second-place is an amazing finish for a team that had so many struggles,” remarked Goetz.