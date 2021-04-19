St. Francois 4-H Robotics team takes 2nd at state competition

Chex-Mate is a St. Francois 4-H Robotics team which struggled considerably throughout the year yet still managed to secure a second-place finish at the Missouri High School VEX State Robotics Tournament held at North County High School on March 27.
Competing in the tournament, the Chex-Mate team overcame great odds, including a lack of time, funds, parts, and knowledge in programming and structural engineer building.
Even though most teams had a slow start to meet this year regularly, the Chex-Mate team still found they had fallen short of the time working on their tournament entries compared to other groups.
Chex-Mate meets once per week for three and half hours, while many other high school teams meet 3-5 days per week.
Out of interesting circumstances, three parents who knew nothing of robotics were suddenly handed the reigns to the St. Francois 4-H Robotics Club.
Indu Jinadaree stepped up to aid the elementary and middle school robotics builders, while Bart Goetz and Sara Hafner volunteered to help out the high school robotics students.
None of the parents have a background in robotics nor an understanding of robotics. Still, they were able to recruit students who had previously participated in a robotics program, Jacob Rosener and Josie Ward, who provided assistance in programming and building.
“We thank them and appreciate their work greatly,” Goetz said of all the people who lent a hand. “We also want to thank Greg Nichols, a robotics instructor, and his son, John Nichols, for their aid in dealing with parts and navigating the Worldwide VEX Robotics.”
During the state robotics meet at North County High School, teams had to qualify, and only the top 24 teams made the cut.
Each team was randomly partnered with another team, and the matches pit two teams against two other teams. Chex-Mate easily won their first match and would go on to win four out of five matches, finding themselves temporarily in the first place standing.
The team then had to wait for the final matches to find out if they would hold the first place slot for finals or be bumped back to second or third place. The results of the final match came in very close. A third tiebreaker had to be used to decide which position the team would receive in the finals.
The team moved on to win their next two matches, earning a place in the final state championship match. Chex-mate would ultimately place second in the state tournament out of the top 24 teams.
“Second-place is an amazing finish for a team that had so many struggles,” remarked Goetz.
The state competition judges also gave Chex-Mate the “Judges Award,” an honor for encountering problems and creatively solving them throughout the year while moving forward to achieve excellence successfully.
Anyone interested in donating to the team or volunteering assistance to the robotics program can contact Goetz or 4-H Youth Program Associate Kayce Amsden at the St. Francois 4-H office by calling 573-756-4539.
